James Whale, an iconic radio broadcaster, dies aged 74 after a long battle with cancer

TalkTV host and radio legend James Whale passes away peacefully, leaving behind a five-decade-long broadcasting legacy.

James Whale succumbed on Monday morning, August 4, 2025, peacefully and surrounded by loved ones, after a prolonged bout with stage‑four kidney cancer that had metastasised to his brain, lungs, spine, and remaining kidney. His passing was announced by TalkTV, which said,

“We are sad to announce that James Whale MBE died earlier today, aged 74, following a lengthy battle with cancer.”

They added that as a broadcasting legend for more than five decades, he will be sorely missed by both colleagues and listeners alike. His wife, Nadine Lamont‑Brown, shared that

“James slipped away very gently this morning. It was a beautiful passing and he left with a smile on his face,”.

In what turned out to be his final column for the Daily Express, Whale wrote,

“Despite everything, I’m happy to go now,” crediting hospice staff for making his final days dignified and pain‑free.

A long fight with cancer

Whale’s cancer journey began in February 2000 when he was treated for kidney cancer. He opted for surgery without chemotherapy and remained cancer‑free for two decades. But in 2020, he revealed the disease had returned and spread to multiple organs. That marked the start of a series of frank and emotional broadcasts, interviews, and podcasts documenting the decline of his health with characteristic openness.

By May 2025, Whale publicly announced that treatment had ended and that he was “at the end of my cancer journey”, warning fans he had likely only weeks left. In one of his last appearances, he recorded a poignant podcast from a hospice bed with Nadine by his side, in a softly spoken farewell to loyal listeners.

His career as a rule‑breaker and cultural companion

James Whale’s broadcasting life kicked off with Metro Radio in the 1970s, but his big break was in the late ’80s with The James Whale Radio Show on ITV. His feisty, unapologetic style helped define the UK’s late‑night phone‑in era, building a legion of listeners who tuned in week after week. He went on to host shows for ITV and Sky, appear on BBC programmes, lead drivetime on LBC and breakfast on BBC Essex, and spend 13 years on TalkSport before joining TalkTV and talkRADIO.

In 2006, after his initial cancer recovery, he founded the James Whale Fund for Kidney Cancer, now Kidney Cancer UK, the UK's leading specialist kidney cancer charity. The initiative raised awareness and funds for research across the UK. His contributions were officially recognised in the 2024 New Year Honours when he was appointed MBE for services to broadcasting and charity.

Last tributes and legacy

TalkTV’s Mike Graham, his long‑time colleague, described Whale as one who,

“broke the rules, shaped the airwaves, and did it all on his own terms. For millions, James wasn’t just a broadcaster. He was a companion, a provocateur, and a good friend that we’ll all never forget. God bless you, James. We’ll miss you”.

Friends, former guests, fans, and journalists flooded social media and program comment lines with stories of how Whale’s late‑night phone‑ins guided them through lonely or turbulent times. He was often called a constant companion for those who listened in the dead of night.

In his final public words, Whale upheld that same spirit: rooted in connection, competence, and above all, candour. At 74, after a long, unvarnished battle with advanced cancer, he died knowing he shaped more voices than just his own, apart from any brass‑tacked impact, for many, he was the voice in the darkness that felt like home.