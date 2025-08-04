“I hope he sues” - Internet outraged as viral video shows soccer fan being kicked out of St Louis stadium over MAGA hat

Michael Weitzel at the St. Louis stadium (Image via Instagram/@purpleroom_politics)

A viral video shows a Major League Soccer fan being escorted out of a St. Louis City SC game for wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat that has gone viral and resulted in outrage across social media, with many viewers stating they believed the incident was an infringement on free speech.

The fan, whose identity has been confirmed as Michael Weitzel, attended the July 26 match at Energizer Park in St. Louis City wearing the MAGA hat that is colored red and representative of President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

Weitzel filmed the moment as it unfolded, and the video surfaced online, quickly gaining traction and going viral. In the video, Weitzel was seen talking with the four security personnel who were telling him that political symbols, including hats, were not authorized inside the venue unless there was permission beforehand.

The incident has elicited strong reactions on social media, with many users condemning the stadium's policy and empathizing with Weitzel. One X user wrote:

"What a joke. I hope he sues every one of them..."

"Violation of his first amendment rights , time to file a civil rights lawsuit," wrote another.

"So there was no issue until stadium security made it an issue? That makes no sense," said a user.

"I didn't see Trump's name on that hat. He was trespassed simply for having a hat that says Make America Great Again. That's not a political hat," commented a internet user.

On the other hand, some advocated for the stadium’s right to maintain a politics-free environment.

"Teams have banned political messaging in stadiums. Too much alcohol, too many fights. In a stadium you are not in Public," remarked one user.

"American professional sports events are commercial activities, and organizers have the right to set dress codes," said another.

According to the New York Post, the Fan Code of Conduct confirms the ban, as it specifies a ban on political banners, signs, flags, and imagery.

With approximately 25 minutes left in the contest, Weitzel was requested to remove the hat or leave the stadium premises after another attendee complained.

A look into the history behind the Make America Great Again slogan and more about the St. Louis incident

The MAGA movement, or "Make America Great Again," is a conservative populist movement in America that emerged during Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign.

MAGA is not only reminiscent of Ronald Reagan's Make America Great Again slogan during the 1980 campaign, but the phrase was popularized by Trump in 2012 and was used in a registered trademark for political purposes.

According to Britannica, MAGA embodies the idea that America has declined due to globalization, immigration, and changing cultural norms, and can only be made whole again through policies that embrace "America First" conceptions.

"MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/iaijFWLDdc — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 29, 2025

The recent, controversial video taken at the St. Louis stadium showed mixed reactions from the crowd, with some booing as Weitzel was escorted out. While Weitzel felt singled out for his political beliefs, he did emphasize that the officer escorting him was quite respectful.

"They told me I could either hide the hat or take it out to my car or leave... It’s not his fault. This is the stadium’s rules here. So that’s what happens if you wear a Donald Trump hat to a St. Louis City Soccer Club game," he told KFTK.

In a follow-up interview with KFTK, Weitzel expressed disappointment and noted that he had purchased a three-year season ticket package and had no intention of disrupting any events during his time in the stadium.

Michael Weitzel said he still supports the team, although he is unsure about the decision to go back. So far, the club has not issued any sort of formal public statement regarding the controversy.