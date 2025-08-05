How many wives did Johnny Carson have? All we know as late night king’s third wife Joanna Carson dies

Johnny Carson & Joanna Carson (Image via Getty)

Johnny Carson, one of television's best-known personalities, died on January 23, 2005, at the age of 79. Over the course of his life, he married four women at different times. He passed away in Los Angeles due to a respiratory arrest caused by severe emphysema.

Carson's third wife, Joanna Carson, passed away in July. A few days after her demise, her funeral was conducted last week. Johnny exchanged vows with his third wife, Joanna, in 1972. They were together for over a decade until they got divorced in 1985.

People cited an Extra report confirming her death. The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation opened up about the unfortunate news on Facebook last month, stating that she had passed away.

Joanna Carson, the third wife of legendary late-night host Johnny Carson, has died, with news of her passing shared privately in July, as fans and friends mourn the model who captivated the public eye from 1972 to 1985. pic.twitter.com/5E0iUk6Jmq — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) August 5, 2025

Announcing the news to the world on July 30, 2025, the organization wrote on the social media platform,

"Remembering ETAF's dear friends and supporters, Joanna Carson and Wallis Annenberg, who embodied our Founder, Elizabeth Taylor's spirit of love and support."

Everything we know about Johnny Carson's four marriages

Often regarded as the king of late night, Johnny was renowned for his personality and versatility as a host. He replaced Jack Paar as host of The Tonight Show in 1962. He has often been in the headlines for his illustrious career and personal life.

Long back in an interview, as People reported, the world-famous host reflected on his married life and compared it to his dedication to hosting The Tonight Show, sharing

"If I had given as much to marriage as I gave to The Tonight Show, I’d probably have a hell of a marriage."

Let's take a look at the much-talked-about marriages of Jonny Carson:

Joan "Jody" Morrill Wolcott

Based on the announcement in The Lincoln Star, Johnny got married for the first time to Joan on October 3, 1949. According to people, they first met at the University of Nebraska. They were proud parents of three kids, Richard, Christopher, and Cory. Unfortunately, Richard passed away in 1991, aged 39, due to a fatal car accident in California, The New York Times reported.

The Carson the Magnificent biography noted that Carson and Wolcott had a difficult relationship. People confirmed allegations by the authors, Bill Zehme and Mike Thomas, according to Fox News, writing,

"There would be boozy rows aplenty — some in front of other couples — or long silent stews of resentment or recrimination or shame."

After 14 years of their marriage, the pair divorced in 1963.

Joanne Copeland

59 years ago today, June 27, 1964, TV Guide, Mr. & Mrs. Johnny Carson - Joanne Copeland was his second wife and they married in August 1963 pic.twitter.com/up0cBLBLU8 — Ralph Michaels (@RalphMichaels6) June 27, 2023

In 1963, Johnny exchanged vows with Joanne after dating her for around three years. People reported the star host revealing to The New York Times that he met his second wife's father at a jazz club. He reportedly wished for her daughter to get married to Carson.

As a prominent member of The Tonight Show, the show impacted his second marriage. They got divorced in 1972.

On May 8, 2015, Copeland passed away.

Joanna Carson

In 1971, Johnny met Joanna at New York's 21 Club. Recalling their first interaction, the anchor admitted to "flirting like a sophomore" to People. The duo's first date was on Johnny's 46th birthday. While they began dating in the Big Apple, they had to relocate to California as The Tonight Show's shooting schedule shifted to Burbank in California, from New York. After his divorce from Joanne in 1972, he got married to Joanna that year.

In 1979, Carson disclosed his lifestyle and drinking habits during a conversation with 60 Minutes. As People noted, he confessed to showing anger after getting drunk, stating,

"And when I did drink — rather than a lot of people who become fun-loving, gregarious, and love everybody — I would go just the opposite. And it would happen just like that!"

After around 13 years of enjoying their married lives, the former couple got officially divorced in 1985.

Alexis Maas

Johnny Carson and his girlfriend Alexis Maas, later his wife, coming out of the Colony Coffee Shop in Malibu— 1984. pic.twitter.com/foiBwX27B8 — Dubs The Creator (@thedubscreator) January 18, 2025

Johnny Carson celebrated his wedding nuptials for the final time in 1987. His last marriage was with Alexis Maas, and they were together till the host's death separated them in 2005. That year, in a conversation with People, producer George Schlatter opened up about Casron's romance, saying,

"As much as he loved that show and loved jokes. I think the real love of his life was Alex."

The outlet reported that the duo possibly came across each other at a beach in Malibu. Calling Carson's last romance an affair, Judge William Hogoboom revealed to People that the host tied the knot for one last time "outside his home in Malibu."