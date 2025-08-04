Single mom viciously knocked out cold in Cincinnati mob attack breaks silence: ‘Still recovering’

Holly (Image via Give Send Go)

A woman who was injured during a mob attack in downtown Cincinnati spoke publicly for the first time since the incident, thanking her supporters and talking about her healing and recovery from serious injuries.

The woman, who asked only to be identified as Holly, suffered traumatic brain injury and was bruised all over her face. She was attacked by a mob of people along with a man during the early morning of July 26.

The mob attack occurred at the intersection of Fourth and Elm Street during the Jazz Festival. According to reports, there were roughly 100 people present as bystanders and hardly any called the police or intervened.

Holly has been in hiding since the vicious mob attack in Cincinnati.



This is her first message on camera. “I want to say thank you to everyone for all of the love and support. It's definitely what's keeping me going. And you have just brought back faith in… pic.twitter.com/VUw6jMG3CM

— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2025

With tears in her eyes, Holly shared a public video on social media, weeks after the incident, and is still visibly injured. Her right eye is still black and there are yellow bruises on her face.

"I want to say thank you to everyone for all of the love and support. It’s definitely what’s keeping me going. And you have just brought back faith in humanity... It’s been very, very hard, and I’m still recovering. I still have a very bad brain trauma," she said.

More about the Cincinnati attack and its suspects

The attack, recorded from multiple cellphone cameras and shared on social media, showed Holly being hit from behind by a woman, followed by a man punching her in the face, causing her to collapse unconscious onto the street.

According to New York Post, there was also footage of a man, believed to be traveling with her, being kicked and stomped on by several people.

Three suspects have been arrested on charges that include felonious assault, aggravated riot, and assault: Montianez Merriweather, 34; Jermaine Matthews, 39; and Dekyra Vernon, 24. Police say Merriweather and Matthews planned the attack, and two more people are reportedly still wanted (BBC).

BREAKING - Hamilton county police just RELEASED Montianez Merriweather and Dekyra Vernon.



Two of the individuals that were ARRESTED for inciting the Cincinnati Jazz Festival mob.



It gets worse, their bond was $400. pic.twitter.com/cBqwjyS2JV — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) July 30, 2025

Meanwhile, a fundraiser for Holly set up on GiveSendGo has raised more than $170,000, as of August 2025. Supporters have continued to donate and support Holly's recovery, and several have expressed outrage about the nature of the attack and the response of the public during the attack.

Public reaction to the attack has cause more controversy. Cincinnati Councilwoman Victoria Parks sparked outrage when she implied the victims may have incited violence, a statement that led many law enforcement officials and elected officials to demand her resignation.

In reaction to Holly's attack, the Cincinnati Police Department confirmed that of the approximately 100 people who witnessed the attack, only one called 911, something that was met with criticism by police and the community leaders.