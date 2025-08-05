Who was Chase Filandro? GoFundMe raises over $23,000 as family mourns NYC actor’s passing

Chase Filandro was an actor-singer and an NYU student (Image via Instagram/@franki.ford)

Chase Filandro, a New York-based actor-singer, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Following Filandro’s death, his sister created a GoFundMe to raise funds for his memorial service.

Chase, who turned 20 earlier this year, was born in Woodbury, New York, on February 21, 2005. Per his IMDb page, the actor-model appeared in a 2022 short film titled F*ck It We Ball. At the same time, he also acted in a horror movie, Son of Gacy. According to his Backstage profile, Chase Filandro also performed in the theater.

The young actor was pursuing a BFA at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts. He was previously trained by Mary McCann (Atlantic Acting School), Matias De La Flor, and Regina Schnieder (Take 2 Actor's Studio). Chase Filandro was also an influencer with over 35.5K followers on Instagram and a profile on Cameo.

After Filandro passed away, Take 2 Actor's Studio shared the news through its social media handles. The post read:



“It is with profound sorrow that we share the loss of our sweet Chase. He was truly the brightest light! ✨️ I will forever miss his smile, his vibrant spirit, and the joy he brought into every room. His presence was a gift, and his absence leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. Love you always, Chasie xo”



GoFundMe for Chase Filandro’s Memorial Service Raises Over $23,000

After the New York-based actor-model passed away, his sister, Francesca Ford, created a GoFundMe page. As mentioned earlier, the fundraiser is focused on Chase’s memorial service. Francesca wrote:



“My brother, Chase Filandro, was a shining light who had an incredible zest for life. He was loved beyond words by so many and opened his heart to everyone he encountered.”



She revealed that her brother was an “avid traveller” who was “moved by the beauty of National Parks.” Francesca shared that Chase “always welcomed strangers with a smile” and often made friends while travelling. She continued:



“To honor his life and remember his legacy forever, we welcome you to contribute towards a memorial for him to be located at or near one of his favorite parks.”



She mentioned sharing further details once the family finalizes the arrangements, so everyone can visit to pay Chase a tribute. Within 13 hours of its creation, the GoFundMe campaign received overwhelming support and reached its initial goal. The goal was later raised to $25,000, while the donations have already exceeded $23,000.

Francesca thanked everyone for their support and added:



“We are continuing to raise funds to now support the building of an additional memorial in New York that is closer to home. Thank you all again.”



According to the Branch Funeral Homes website, the family is holding visitation at Branch Funeral Home of Commack, New York, on August 6 and 7, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The funeral service is scheduled at First Congregational Church in Bay Shore on Friday, August 8, at 11:30 am.