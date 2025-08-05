YouTuber Nick Nayersina surprises GloRilla with an unexpected present on her birthday

Nick Nayersina & GloRilla (Image via Getty)

YouTuber Nick Nayersina made headlines this weekend by presenting rapper GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, a completely unanticipated gift on her birthday. In a moment that caught both fans and the internet's attention, the kind act quickly went viral across social media platforms.

On July 28, the renowned rapper turned 26. The grand, surprising reveal took place during a private birthday celebration for her. At the glorious event, the birthday girl was surrounded by close friends, collaborators, and industry peers at an invite-only event in Los Angeles.

Among the attendees was Nick, a content creator and prank-style YouTuber known for his viral videos involving celebrities and unscripted interactions. According to a report by Dexerto, the YouTuber shared in his YouTube video, premiered on August 4, 2025,

" My mom always said, 'Never show up to someone’s birthday without a gift.'"

Glorilla celebrating her 26th Birthday in Mexico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/ogP26TOqqS — EmeverseTv (@emeversetv) July 31, 2025

Not just in Los Angeles, the music artist celebrated the momentous occasion by creating unforgettable birthday memories in Mexico. She shared glimpses of enjoying her special moments on her official Instagram handle.

Nick Nayersina's birthday present for GloRilla stunned everyone

As the celebration was in full swing, Nick approached the birthday girl right before she headed to the stage. While she was getting her hair done, Nayersina visited her with a wide grin and cameras capturing every angle.

After a brief interaction with GloRilla, he stepped forward and handed her a small, neatly wrapped Chanel package. Quite visibly, she was caught off guard, unsure of what to expect from the social media personality.

Midway through the event, she was excited and a bit shocked to receive a luxurious gift from Nick. Happy to see a Chanel gift box, she reacted enthusiastically,

"A Chanel box! Hold on now. Hold on now. Hold on. Oh, you just gave it."

Expressing her fascination with the unexpected birthday gift, she continued with her delighted response, adding,

"I love Chanel. Got me some Chanelly. Got me some Chanel. Oh my God. Thank you. I love it"

Nick further revealed that the cute pink bag has a special design on it, sharing,

"There’s a heart on there. This is made with love."

A few seconds later, Nayersina joked about asking her for a Parisian holiday, saying the bag is from Paris. He told subtly yet hilariously,

"They say if you get this, that means you have to take a trip to Paris because it was made originally in Paris."

It seems GloRilla liked the idea, as she can be heard saying,

"Oh okay. I am gonna take a trip to Paris alright."

The moment quickly went viral, with social media praising the gesture as both classy and unexpected.

Unlike his typical prank-based content, this move came across as a rare, more refined side of the YouTuber that many viewers appreciated. Whether this was a one-off moment or a strategic move by Nayersina to connect with a broader audience, it succeeded in getting people talking.