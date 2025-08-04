Adin Ross promises to help TikToker Heston James, as he faced 9 years in prison for his prank

Adin Ross in 2025 (Image via Getty)

Live streamer Adin Ross has pledged that he will help Heston James, a TikToker who is facing up to 9 years in prison for a prank in Arizona. During a recent live stream, Ross spoke out in defense of the young influencer, who he said does not deserve the harsh sentence.

James, whose real name is Heston Cobb, was arrested in July by Tempe Police, as per 12 News. The 24-year-old is facing charges such as disorderly conduct, burglary, and criminal impersonation for conducting a prank that involved impersonating a corporate employee of an auto body shop. 12 News reports that under the pretext of being an employee of Big Brand Tire shop, James had his associates arrive in a van and storm the shop, and people were going under cars, and running around with tools to the surprise of the actual employees.

After his arrest, James’ house was also searched by the police, noted 12 News. According to Dexerto, if James is found guilty on all counts that he is charged with, he could face a maximum sentence of 9 years and 8 months in jail.

Adin Ross promised to help Heston James in his case

During his live stream, Adin Ross revealed that he discussed with his lawyer whether he should help Heston James, who is facing a long jail term for pulling his prank.

While discussing whether he should become involved in the case, Ross shared his views on the incident, and said,

“Guys, here’s my thing, there’s r*pists and f***ing people that deserve to go to jail for a long time and they get out in less than him. You know what I’m trying to say? Like, 9 years for f***ing TikTok, he’s a kid!”

Ultimately deciding to help James fight the maximum sentence, Ross said,

“I’m gonna help him, f*** it. Let’s help him out. Let’s do it. My lawyer wants to take on his case.”

Continuing, Ross discussed paying James’ legal fees, and added,

“Tell Heston I got him. We’re gonna get him out of there. I ain’t gonna lie, though. These fees are about to be six figures, f*** it, he’s a kid. I’ll do it. He’s a harmless kid.”

This is not the first time that Adin Ross has decided to aid someone in need

Back in October 2024, Adin Ross offered aid to Joseph Malinowski, also known as Lieutenant Dan, who became viral for surviving hurricanes Helene and Milton while aboard his small sailboat in Tampa, according to Forbes.

Malinowski, whose adventures were documented on TikTok by Terrence Concannon, was offered a new boat, which costs between $50,000 and $100,000, by Ross, who also offered Malinowski a live-streaming deal with Kick, noted Forbes.

Ross’s support for Malinowski became complicated when the viral sensation’s criminal history surfaced. According to The Independent, he had been charged with a misdemeanor and even served a one-year jail sentence for punching a police officer. Despite Malinowski’s contentious past, Ross maintained his support for him. As per The Independent, he assured his fans that Malinowski would get his boat as promised, and said,

“We are gonna make sure he gets the boat. Everyone has a f***ing past.”

Ultimately, Ross announced that the $100,000 Kick live-streaming deal with Malinowski had been cancelled and had instead been offered to Concannon, as per Coming Soon. The news outlet noted that despite the deal being cancelled, Ross was still offering a new sailboat to Malinowski.