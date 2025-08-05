New anime app lets 'magical girls' call fans to say 'I love you'

Pretty Cure (Image via Website/ Toei Animation)

Imagine hearing goodnight and loving wishes from anime magical girls. While the idea might seem interesting and even impossible to many, this is soon going to be the reality.

Toei Animation, in collaboration with Media Active, is preparing to launch a new interactive phone app, named Moshimoshi! Pretty Cure Phone, tied to its latest Pretty Cure series, You and Idol Pretty Cure, according to a report by Sora News 24.

The feature coincides with the 2025 arc, introducing five new characters and aims to deepen fan engagement through personalized audio interactions. Users can choose from various scenarios, including morning greetings, bedtime messages, and affectionate lines like "I love you."

For those who are unaware of Japanese, moshimoshi is the most common greeting shared during phone calls.

Everything we know about the new app that lets magical girls greet with affectionate messages

The upcoming call feature will be available through the Moshimoshi! Pretty Cure Phone app after its release. As Dexerto reported, it will be launched on September 9, 2025, on the App Store and Google Play.

As explained by Sora News 24, the users will get to select from various interesting characters and tailor calls based on specific "moods." Using the Moshimoshi! Pretty Cure Phone app, fans can customize their experience completely based on their preferences. Once selected, the chosen magical girl will call back with a voice message matching that theme.

There are several choices to spoil users with. Starting with "I want to be praised" to "I want to be cheered up," the character will call the app users and respond according to their wishes. For "I want to be praised," the magical girl will express her pride in the user's efforts. And for "I want to be praised," the selected anime character will offer emotional reassurance.

Apart from these supportive messages, other available choices will include "I want to be encouraged," wake-up calls in the morning, and bedtime goodnight conversations.

Once functioning, preview pictures will also appear on the app. It will show a special "Fan service for you♡" option featuring the phrase "Daisuki da yo". Based on the nuance, this Japanese phrase translates to greetings such as either I love you or I really like you. According to a report by Dexerto, the anime magical girls will share the messages by selecting this particular option.

Unlike many recent virtual interaction apps, the Moshimoshi! Pretty Cure Phone service does not rely on AI-generated voices. Instead, all dialogue is professionally recorded by the official voice actresses from the series, offering fans an experience that remains faithful to the original characters and their on-screen personalities.

Its official description notes that the wake-up call feature will be updated on a monthly basis, allowing fans to enjoy new choices frequently. This suggests ongoing content refreshes, keeping the experience dynamic and aligned with seasonal or narrative developments.

While the Moshimoshi! Pretty Cure Phone app is available to download for free, most of its features are locked behind a subscription. According to the app's pricing details, users must pay 330 yen (approximately $2.30) to access the full range of voice calls from a single character.

For users seeking a more expansive experience, the app offers a costlier subscription called the Motto! Moshimoshi Course. It is priced at 660 yen per month (approximately $4.40). This plan grants access to all available characters and includes additional features such as a cafe-themed mini game, enhancing the overall interactivity and fan engagement within the app.

According to the Moshimoshi! Pretty Cure Phone website, the new app is considered a "virtual phone" app, clarifying that all interactions occur over the internet rather than through the traditional phone network.

Despite this, its interface is intentionally designed to replicate the look and feel of a real phone call, aiming to create a more immersive and emotionally engaging experience for users, Sora News 24 further added.

The magical girl genre remains a cornerstone of anime culture, known for its empowering protagonists, memorable designs, and driven storylines. While classics like Sailor Moon and Cardcaptor Sakura continue to define the genre for many fans, Pretty Cure (also known as PreCure) has quietly maintained its legacy, as per Dexerto.

Since its debut in 2004, the franchise has consistently introduced new story arcs and characters, keeping it relevant for both longtime viewers and a new generation of fans. With over 20 seasons and numerous releases, Pretty Cure has solidified its place as one of the genre's longest-running and most influential series.