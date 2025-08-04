When will Diddy be sentenced? Details explored as rapper's bail denied for the fifth time

Diddy remains behind bars as judge rejects $50 million bail offer, sentencing date confirmed.

The rap star Diddy recently celebrated partial vindication by being acquitted of racketeering and s*x‑trafficking charges, but two convictions on counts of transporting individuals for prostitution now hold his fate. And with his bail denied for the fifth time, the looming question of when Diddy will be sentenced hangs heavy.

That fate now rests with U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who must weigh sentencing options amid evidence of violence and community risk. While the beat of the trial has faded, the countdown ticks on toward sentencing day.

When will Diddy be sentenced, and why has his bail been denied yet again?

Diddy’s sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for October 3, 2025, at 10 a.m., according to court filings and multiple reports. That date emerged after Judge Subramanian denied bail yet again on August 4, 2025, marking the fifth straight rejection of Diddy’s release requests. Despite offers that included a staggering $50 million bond, home confinement, passport surrender, and electronic monitoring, the court maintained that no combination of conditions could assure community safety or prevent flight risk.

Here’s the backstory: after six weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation, the jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution while acquitting him of the more serious racketeering and s*x trafficking charges. Prosecutors recommended a sentencing range of 51–63 months (roughly 4 to 5 years), whereas the defense pushed for something closer to 21–27 months. But at the bail hearing, Judge Subramanian declined to budge, pointing to Combs’s “years‑long pattern of violence” and lack of “exceptional reasons” to release him.

Reportedly, the judge cited surveillance footage from 2016 showing Combs assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, alongside courtroom testimony from multiple accusers describing alleged physical and coercive behavior. Subramanian also underlined that Combs’s legal team admitted in closing arguments that violence had been part of his personal life, a concession that undercut claims of no threat to the community.

Adding color to the saga: Virginia “Gina” Huynh, one of the women identified as “Victim 3” in the trial, submitted a letter to the court advocating bail, suggesting Combs had made visible changes and posed less risk now. Still, the judge held firm, granting no bail, no release, and no shortcut around October.

Currently, the October 3 sentencing date stands, unless the judge agrees to move up the sentencing date, which the court said could be considered. Combs may get credit for the roughly ten months he’s already been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, but a final decision on the actual sentence remains at Subramanian’s discretion.