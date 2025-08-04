Did Gina Huynh testify at Diddy's trial? What we know as 'Victim-3' pleads with the Judge in a letter for the rapper's bail

Sean “Diddy" Combs performs during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Gina Huynh, Victim-3 in the prosecution's federal indictment against Sean "Diddy" Combs, wrote a letter to the judge, pleading for the rapper's bail. The document was part of the filing submitted by Combs' counsel on Sunday, August 3, 2025, as a response to the prosecution's opposition to his release ahead of sentencing.

For context, Virginia "Gina" Huynh was one of three victims mentioned in the government's case. She was initially set to testify against the rapper. However, just before the trial began, prosecutors alerted the court that they couldn't locate her, adding they had lost touch with her attorney. Notably, despite being mentioned in the indictment several times, she never testified.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers' reply to prosecutors' bail opposition incudes a letter from Virginia "Gina" Huynh, who is "Victim 3" in the indictment.



She never testified in trial, and she says in the letter she doesn't view Combs "as a danger to me or to the community." pic.twitter.com/mAi4E3xGq5 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 3, 2025

In her letter, Huynh identified herself by name for the first time. Noting that she has known Diddy in a "personal and professional capacity," she continued:

"From that experience I have seen him primarily as a father, a family man and a businessman, roles that he has always striven to uphold."

Following the musician's bombshell trial, the jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last month. But acquitted him of the more serious charges related to s*x trafficking and racketeering. A sentencing has been scheduled for October 3. Since then, his attorneys have asked the judge for Combs' release on bail, a point contested by the government.

"He has not been violent for many years": Gina Huynh about not seeing Diddy as a "danger" to her or the community

In her letter, Gina Huynh explained that it was important for the court to have a "full picture" of who Diddy was, "beyond the allegations." Noting that their relationship was not perfect, she stated:

"Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future."

She stated that the rapper made an effort to become a better person over the years and "address the harm he had caused." Huynh noted that by the time they separated, the Bad Boy Records founder "embodied an energy" of love, patience, and gentleness, unlike his past self. She continued:

"To my knowledge, he has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first."

Gina asserted that she did not see Diddy as a "danger" to her or the community. She also pointed to his "cooperative" and "respectful" behavior throughout the investigation and court proceedings. Noting that he had family, especially children, who depended on him emotionally and financially, the letter continued:

"Granting him bond would allow him to continue caring for his family and fulfilling his responsibilities while still subject to the Court's supervision."

She also stated she was confident that Diddy would follow all conditions imposed in his bail terms.

Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs are asking Judge Subramanian to acquit him on the two transportation for prostitution convictions, or give him a new trial.



62-page motion filed tonight. pic.twitter.com/j8DMBBi4bK — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) July 31, 2025

It is worth noting that other witnesses in the case, including Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura, have written letters requesting he remain incarcerated, citing fear for safety as a reason. Notably, during the trial, Ventura testified he had physically abused her during the course of their relationship. The prosecution presented photographic and video evidence for the same throughout the trial. This included the 2016 security footage from a hotel lobby released by CNN in May 2024. The judge, too, denied the rapper bail based on his admitted pattern of violent behavior.

Last week, Diddy's legal counsel filed a motion asking the judge to completely acquit the rapper or give him a new trial, calling his conviction "unconstitutional." They cited him being unfairly prosecuted under the Mann Act (transportation to engage in prostitution) as a reason. The court is yet to make a decision for the same.

Diddy faces a maximum sentence of twenty years for the two prostitution-related charges. He currently remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.