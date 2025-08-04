General Hospital spoilers: Anna confronts Obrecht, Chase reaches out to Gio, and Ava plays a dangerous game

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the August 4, 2025, episode of General Hospital, secrets, confrontations, and emotional dilemmas take center stage. Anna’s chance encounter with Obrecht reignites questions about their complicated past and possibly Britt’s mysterious disappearance. With both women carrying emotional baggage and guarded suspicions, their exchange could open the door to long-buried revelations.

Meanwhile, Chase crosses paths with Gio, presenting a key opportunity to help Brook Lynn rebuild her fractured relationship with her son. He tries to bridge the gap and support Brook Lynn’s hopes of reconciliation.

Elsewhere, Ava makes a bold move that could have lasting consequences. As she navigates her arrangements with Ric and Alexis, Ava seeks to cut Ric out of the deal, potentially sparking a new round of betrayal.

General Hospital spoilers for August 4, 2025

Anna and Obrecht revisit the past and Britt’s disappearance

Anna Devane crosses paths with Liesl Obrecht following Dante’s warning about her return. The two women share a complicated history but have reached some mutual understanding over time.

Their encounter may remain civil on the surface, but tension simmers underneath since Anna is aware of Jason’s suspicions that Britt might still be alive. Obrecht’s presence could trigger a deeper conversation about Britt’s fate, and Anna is cautious of what Obrecht might be hiding.

Jason hears Britt and prepares to act

At the Five Poppies Resort in Croatia, Britt Westbourne demands to leave but is denied by a controlling figure at the resort. As Britt’s frustration grows, Jason books a room at the same resort and happens to hear her voice during a call.

The recognition leaves him stunned, confirming his belief that Britt is alive. While Britt remains unaware that Jason is nearby, the episode hints at a coming confrontation. For now, Jason processes this breakthrough and begins planning his next move, starting with informing Sonny about what he has discovered.

Chase runs into Gio after Brook Lynn’s bombshell

Brook Lynn tells Chase she wants to delay their adoption plans until she mends her relationship with Gio. This revelation shocks Chase, who is left reeling from the decision. Later, he unexpectedly encounters Gio and uses the moment to appeal to him on Brook Lynn’s behalf.

Given how strained things have been between Gio and Brook Lynn, Chase hopes his outreach can help bridge the emotional distance. This interaction comes at a critical time, with Brook Lynn’s family goals hanging in the balance and her past decisions still weighing heavily on her relationship with Gio.

Ava makes a power move against Ric

Ava visits Alexis and proposes removing Ric from their covert arrangement. With Ric blackmailing Alexis over Kristina’s misuse of Cassadine trust funds, Ava sees him as a liability, complicating matters further.

While Ric dines with Molly, Ava seizes the opportunity to make her move and aims to convince Alexis that the deal would be cleaner without Ric involved. Ric’s response to being sidelined could set off another chain reaction of retaliation.

Joss lies, Gio keeps secrets, and Emma makes a pact

Josslyn lies to Carly about a supposed trip to Australia, masking her real plan to visit the Five Poppies Resort with Vaughn under the guise of being newlyweds. Meanwhile, Gio prepares to carry out a secret lab break-in and insists Emma keep their mission confidential. Emma promises to stay quiet.

This subplot could intersect with the action in Croatia if Joss and Jason arrive at the resort around the same time.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.