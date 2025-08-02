Where is Mariah on The Young and the Restless? Breaking down her disappearance

The Young and the Restless © CBS

Mariah Copeland, a beloved character from The Young and the Restless, has recently been absent from the screens. And fans are wondering where she has gone. But this absence isn't permanent. It is just a part of the show's ongoing changes to the story. Camryn Grimes plays Mariah, who is a main character. Even though her disappearance is important, it's a short break in her character.

Mariah's part on The Young and the Restless is not a small one at all. She first appeared as Cassie Newman's long-lost twin. As time went on, she became a complicated character who was known for her relationships, personal problems, and the effect she had on the lives of other characters.

Her disappearance is a temporary storyline shift. Writers have put her character on hold for the moment while they focus on different plotlines, particularly those involving France. However, there is no indication that Mariah will leave The Young and the Restless for good. Her character is on a brief hiatus.

Mariah on The Young and the Restless: About the actor behind the role

Camryn Grimes has been the actress behind this role since 2014. Grimes first appeared on The Young and the Restless in 1997, playing the role of Cassie Newman. After Cassie’s tragic death, the producers made the bold choice of bringing Grimes back to the soap. This time, the return is as Mariah, Cassie’s long-lost twin sister. This was a rare move for the show, but Grimes’ portrayal of both characters connected with her over time.

Grimes has expertly navigated Mariah’s complex character traits, making her distinct from Cassie yet equally captivating. Mariah’s fierce personality, her mistakes, and her capacity for deep emotional connections have made her a fan favorite. The vulnerability and strength of a character like Mariah show more about Grimes' acting range.

The current absence of Mariah

Mariah's absence from The Young and the Restless might raise some concerns among fans, but it is not an indicator of her departure from the show. The show's focus has recently shifted toward the drama unfolding in France, which has sidelined several characters, including Mariah.

While Mariah is physically absent, she is alive through her storyline. One thing Mariah recently did was that she smothered someone and kept a secret from Tessa. So, definitely, there is a chance that Mariah will return to the fold once the France-centric plotlines end.

Mariah in Genoa City: Exploring her role

Mariah Copeland’s backstory has a deep connection with drama. It dates back to her early days when she first arrived in Genoa City posing as the ghost of Cassie Newman. She gradually came out to be Cassie’s identical twin. Mariah’s connection, particularly with her biological mother, Sharon Collins, and her twin sister Faith, has been filled with fickleness.

Over time, Mariah developed some notable relationships, including her engagement to Tessa Porter. The couple's journey, starting from getting adoption rights for Aria Porter-Copeland, defined Mariah. Her connection to the Newman family, especially her bond with Sharon, transpires in aspects of her storyline.

Mariah also went through identity and redemption, with her difficult past continually haunting her. Her relationship with her mother and her struggle with her trauma from growing up in the Path cult made her journey more difficult.

The Young and the Restless episodes are available to stream on CBS.