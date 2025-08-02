How to cast your vote on Love Island USA season 7? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 (Image via Instagram @loveislandusa)

Love Island USA season 7 is streaming on Peacock. Ariana Madix is the host for season 7, which consists of a new group of singles looking for love, and the winners will have a chance to get $100,000 grand prize. Like other seasons, the audience gets to have an impact on the show by voting through the Love Island USA app.

Fans can vote on who gets to stay, who gets eliminated, and what couple they think is most compatible. Voting takes place for a short time during a designated period after an episode airs. The show also shares when voting opens through the app, during the episode, and on their official X page.

You must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the United States to vote. You will have to download the Love Island USA app and register with a valid US phone number. Also, when you vote, you only have one vote per voting time period after an episode is aired.

When can Love Island USA fans vote, and how does it work?

Voting times are announced ahead of time on the Love Island USA app and the show’s social media pages. Usually, voting starts right after an episode ends and stays open for about two and a half hours. Since the window is short, it’s helpful to turn on app notifications or follow the show online so you don’t miss the chance to vote.

To vote, you need to download the Love Island USA app on your phone. After installing it, you’ll be asked to sign up using a U.S. phone number. You must live in the United States and be 18 or older to take part. Once your account is ready, you can vote during the time voting is open. Each person gets only one vote per round.

After you submit your vote, it can’t be changed. So take a moment to make sure you’re sure with your choice before confirming it. The voting question might be different each time. Sometimes, the app will ask you to choose your favorite couple, and other times, you might be asked to save someone from going home.

Every vote helps shape what happens next in the villa. The results show which Islanders are getting support from viewers and which couples people believe in the most. Staying involved through voting is one of the best ways to be part of the Love Island USA experience.

How to download the app and stay ready to vote?

To join in the voting, you need to use the official Love Island USA app. To vote, users must download the official app for free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Once downloaded, you have to sign up using a valid U.S. phone number for verification purposes.

When the voting window opens, the app will show the voting prompt with the question, allowing you to select the answer and submit your vote. Voting is limited to one per person per round, and once you’ve voted, you can’t change it. Sometimes you may vote for your favorite Islander, but on other occasions, it may be deciding which couple stays or wins.

In addition to voting, the app contains videos, contestant information, and updates on the show. Since fans will want to be engaged after every episode, it is a good idea to keep the app installed and check after each episode.

Voting is one of the main ways the fans will have an impact on the season. Whether you're saving a contestant or picking the winning couple, you are part of the process of what happens next in the villa every time you vote.

