Netflix announces K-pop Demon Hunters 2 as the animated film returns with more action and music

Netflix has officially announced the return of its animated film K-pop Demon Hunters with a second part in the works. The first film, still upcoming, has already gathered attention for its unique mix of music, action, and K-pop star power. Now, even before the first movie’s release, Netflix is moving forward with a sequel.

This early announcement shows Netflix’s strong belief in the success of the K-pop Demon Hunters franchise. With its bright animation, catchy songs, and demon-fighting storyline, the film series aims to attract fans of K-pop, anime, and action movies all at once.

What is K-pop Demon Hunters about?

HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO PICK A BIAS??? pic.twitter.com/F1D12cjLrI — M ❀ ◓ (@yurisasusaku) May 22, 2025

K-pop Demon Hunters is an animated movie about a group of young women who live double lives. By day, they are stylish and famous K-pop idols. By night, they secretly fight demons that threaten the city. The story is full of action scenes, musical performances, and colorful visuals.

The mix of pop culture and supernatural adventure has made the concept stand out. It is not just about fighting evil, but also about friendship, teamwork, and being true to yourself in both your public and private life.

A sequel confirmed before the first movie’s release

What’s interesting is that K-pop Demon Hunters 2 was announced even before the first movie has been released. This shows how confident Netflix is in the story and the creative team behind it. It also signals that the platform is building a larger franchise that could go beyond just two movies.

Netflix shared the news during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which is known for celebrating high-quality animated projects from around the world.

Who is behind the film?

The animated movie is being made by Sony Pictures Animation. The project is led by:

Maggie Kang , known for her work on The LEGO Ninjago Movie

, known for her work on The LEGO Ninjago Movie Chris Appelhans, director of Wish Dragon

Both creators bring strong experience in blending comedy, action, and family storytelling. Their shared vision is to make a movie that celebrates both Korean culture and global fandoms like K-pop and anime.

The film also has production support from Aram Yacoubian, Tara Billik, and Becky D’Anna, who have worked on several successful animated projects.

Why is it getting so much attention?

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS PROFILE ICONS ARE NOW ON NETFLIX 🚨



Please report to the comment section with your bias. pic.twitter.com/hYbjqHOaJ4 — Netflix (@netflix) July 30, 2025

K-pop Demon Hunters stands out for several reasons. First, it connects with the global popularity of K-pop, which has millions of fans across the world. Second, it brings in the fun and excitement of animated action, similar to other hits like Big Hero 6 or Turning Red.

The idea of idols secretly saving the world gives the movie a fun twist that feels fresh and creative. With stylish character designs and exciting battles against demons, the movie promises both thrilling moments and catchy music.

What can we expect from K-pop Demon Hunters 2?

Though there are no detailed story updates yet, the sequel is expected to continue where the first movie leaves off. We may see new villains, more intense battles, and further growth of the main characters as they deal with fame, friendship, and their secret lives.

The creative team is also likely to expand the music and action scenes, giving fans even more of what they love. As more information becomes available, fans can look forward to trailers, casting news, and release timelines.

A growing trend in animated entertainment

K-pop Demon Hunters 2 is part of a larger trend of mixing global cultures in animated films. As streaming services grow, more animated stories now feature international music, fashion, and fantasy themes. Netflix, in particular, has been investing in anime-inspired content and stories with diverse characters and backgrounds.

This sequel shows how animation is not just for kids but can also be enjoyed by teenagers and adults, especially when it connects to global pop culture.

Netflix has confirmed K-pop Demon Hunters 2, showing its faith in the new animated franchise. Even before fans have seen the first movie, the platform is ready to bring more episodes of music, action, and adventure to life.

With a creative team that loves both animation and K-pop, the series is ready to become something special. More updates will come soon, but for now, fans can get excited for what’s ahead.

