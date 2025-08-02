The Conjuring: Last Rites release date, cast and trailer breakdown

The Conjuring: Last Rites dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming installment of the franchise, and it has created a buzz. Annabelle doll? Check. A demon in the basement? Check. Ed and Lorrain Warren? Check. A scene with Ed Warren holding the Bible and sending the demon or the ghostly entity back to hell? Check, check, and check.

The film can be expected to fall right into the trope that fans have come to adore with its horror game, despite the trailer indicating some clichés that are omnipresent in The Conjuring universe.

The previous films have served the jump scares on a hot platter, with the first film in 2013 that started it all. With the second one bringing Valak into the setting and changing continents, where Ed almost died, the third movie, Devil Made Me Do It, focused more on the paranormal events than ghosts, and Lorraine almost got killed at the hands of Ed right before reminding him of the love they share and saving them both.

The Annabelle spinoff and its sequels have also added a fair share of horrifying scenes to the franchise, and by the looks of it, are set to return in The Conjuring: Last Rites, along with some new entities.

The Conjuring: Last Rites release date and cast

The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to release on September 5, 2025, in cinemas. Filming for the upcoming movie was done in London, and it brings back the cast staples Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Lorraine and Ed Warren, respectively. Joining them will be Mia Tomlinson as their daughter Judy, whose background we saw in Annabelle Comes Home. Ben Hardy will star as Judy's boyfriend. Father Gordon's character is set to return with Steve Coulter in his shoes.

The Conjuring: Last Rites trailer breakdown

Right off the bat, the trailer introduced Lorraine and Ed walking amongst a crowd of people at the height of their popularity in 1986. The case is set in Pennsylvania, where the affected matriarch describes how eight people living in her house have experienced a strange entity, and they are not crazy.

Lorraine concludes that the thing in their house is a demon, and she has felt it before as well. The scene cuts to the time when Ed and she have just stepped into the demonology business and were quite young and scared, and thus, had to run away from that case. However, it has come back to haunt them again, and it can be decoded from The Conjuring: Last Rites trailer that they will make sure to put an end to it now.

The movie is expected to have some brutal scenes, including one where Lorraine is heavily injured and bleeding while calling out to Ed to help her, but he is unable to. It will be interesting to see how this new horror story from the couple's archives unfolds on the big screen.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will be released on September 5, 2025, in the United States.