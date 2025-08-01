What to expect on General Hospital during the week of August 4 to 8, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

The week of August 4, 2025, to August 8, 2025, on General Hospital promises high-stakes tension, emotional confrontations, and unfolding mysteries. Britt becomes a central figure once more as Jason inches closer to uncovering her whereabouts, with Anna stepping in to help.

Willow attempts to repair damaged relationships but may find herself vulnerable to blackmail. Meanwhile, Emma and Gio push forward with a covert plan that could have far-reaching consequences. Ava tests Ric, Sonny draws significant conclusions, and Carly makes a bold pitch to Brennan.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 4, 2025, to August 8, 2025

Monday, August 4, 2025: Anna meets Obrecht, Britt reacts, and Ava makes a move

Anna Devane finally comes face to face with Liesl Obrecht, marking a long-awaited encounter. Meanwhile, Britt is taken aback by something unexpected, though it is unclear whether she has been discovered or is caught off guard in another way. Ava makes a proposal that could alter her current dynamics, possibly connected to Ric.

Elsewhere, Chase crosses paths with Gio, prompting a brief but meaningful interaction. Rounding out the day, Ric and Molly meet for dinner, which may stir up family-related tension as Molly navigates complicated relationships involving her father and Kristina.

Tuesday, August 5, 2025: Jason confides in Sonny, Michael grows suspicious, and Lucas talks to Carly

Jason takes his concerns about Britt to Sonny, still believing she might be alive despite what others have told him. Meanwhile, Michael admits he has suspicions, though about what or whom remains unconfirmed. Carly and Lucas have a frank and open discussion, likely related to Sonny's actions or the wider Corinthos family dynamic.

At the same time, Willow makes a sincere attempt to make amends, possibly connected to past mistakes involving Drew or Sasha. Elsewhere, Sidwell tries to push back against Tracy, who remains a formidable opponent even as power plays escalate behind the scenes.

Wednesday, August 6, 2025: Sonny connects dots, Laura summons Dante, and Danny gives Rocco advice

Sonny begins to piece things together, suggesting he is moving closer to a breakthrough, perhaps tied to Britt or the Sidwell plot. Chase confronts Michael, leading to a heated moment between brothers-in-law. Meanwhile, Lulu brings in someone she sees as an ally.

Laura calls on Dante, potentially to discuss family matters or law enforcement priorities. Lastly, Danny offers Rocco advice, supporting his cousin as he continues to process difficult revelations like learning the truth about Britt.

Thursday, August 7, 2025: Anna helps, Brook Lynn confides, Ava tests Ric, and Emma opens up

Anna pulls strings to assist Jason’s efforts, reaffirming her commitment to helping locate Britt. Emma confides in Trina, opening up about her current emotional state or possibly her ongoing plans with Gio. Jordan shares an update with Laura regarding the Sonny–Sidwell investigation, revealing new developments.

Brook Lynn has a heartfelt conversation with Sonny, possibly about her son or personal challenges. Meanwhile, Ava tests Ric’s intentions, putting him in a position where his true motives will either be confirmed or challenged.

Friday, August 8, 2025: Carly makes a pitch, Drew turns to Elizabeth, and Britt defies orders

Carly approaches Brennan with an idea that may impact their professional or personal relationship. Drew tracks down Elizabeth, though the reasons behind his outreach remain undisclosed. Britt defies someone’s orders, underlining her resistance to control, whether from her superiors or captors.

Meanwhile, Lulu and Dante react strongly to a situation that leaves them both livid. As the week concludes, Anna shares her perspective with Jason, giving him advice or guidance that could influence his next steps in the ongoing search for Britt.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.