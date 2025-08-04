Trump calls Sydney Sweeney’s controversial ad “fantastic” after hearing she’s Republican

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 01: Sydney Sweeney attends the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

American President Donald Trump gave a surprising endorsement this week—not to a politician, but to actress Sydney Sweeney. After hearing that the Euphoria star is a registered Republican, Trump said he now finds her controversial American Eagle jeans ad “fantastic.” The comment comes amid growing debate over the campaign’s message, as Sweeney’s political affiliation and the ad itself continue to fuel cultural and media discussions.

REPORTER: "Actress Sydney Sweeney — it came out this weekend that she's a registered Republican."@POTUS: "You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans ... I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!" 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/baLwJHBbuD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 4, 2025

On Sunday, prior to boarding Air Force One in Allentown, President Trump was asked about Sydney Sweeney and her recent American Eagle campaign while speaking to reporters. Initially unaware of the actress’s political leanings, he expressed sudden enthusiasm when told she is a registered Republican.

“She’s a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad. You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” Trump said.

According to public voter records reported by the New York Post, Sydney Sweeney registered with the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County in June 2024. This revelation surfaced just as the actress was facing backlash over her latest American Eagle campaign titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

The campaign sparked immediate reaction online, with a promo video showing Sweeney walking up to a billboard featuring the phrase “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes.” In the video, she crosses out the word “Genes” and writes “Jeans” in its place before walking off. What was intended as a playful pun became a flashpoint of controversy.

Critics accused the ad of referencing eugenics-era rhetoric and claimed it was racially insensitive. Some called the billboard “tone-deaf,” while others saw it as a harmless, cheeky marketing gimmick. Supporters praised Sweeney and the brand for pushing back against what they view as excessive political correctness in advertising.

The debate soon caught the attention of political figures. Vice President JD Vance addressed the backlash on the Ruthless podcast, mocking the outrage. “My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi,” Vance joked. “That appears to be their actual strategy.”

Trump’s unexpected praise has now added a new political dimension to the discussion, aligning Sydney Sweeney with a growing group of celebrities quietly or openly leaning conservative—an outlier in traditionally left-leaning Hollywood.

Sydney Sweeney’s career, explored

American actress Sydney Sweeney, who has been in the political spotlight recently, has been growing her career steadily in Hollywood. Sweeney gained widespread recognition for her emotionally charged role as Cassie Howard in HBO’s Euphoria, which also earned her a nomination for Primetime Emmy Awards. Additionally, she has also worked in other series such as The White Lotus, The Handmaid’s Tale, Pretty Little Liars, Grey’s Anatomy, and 90210.

On the big screen, Sweeney’s acting range moves seamlessly between indie dramas and romantic comedies, which has helped establish her as a versatile and bankable performer. Some of her prominent projects include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Madame Web, Echo Valley, and The Voyeurs. Her work in horror films such as Immaculate and Nocturne has also expanded her fan base and demonstrated her continued relevance in a competitive industry.

Outside of acting, Sydney Sweeney is increasingly making her mark in fashion and branding, with partnerships like the one with American Eagle drawing as much attention for their cultural impact as for their commercial appeal. Despite the controversy surrounding her latest campaign, Sweeney has remained publicly silent about her voter registration and the surrounding political discourse. In addition to American Eagle, Sweeney also endorses other brands such as Miu Miu, Armani Beauty, Bai, Laneige, Kérastase, and HeyDude.

