Trump aide slams “Moronic” in response to Sydney Sweeney's Ad drawing eugenics claims 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The ‘good jeans’ American Eagle advertisement featuring actress Sydney Sweeney has ignited a firestorm of online debate on topics such as race and beauty standards. An example of this highlighted by Steven Cheung, White House director of communication, was the headline from MSNBC linking the campaign to ideas about racial representation and alleging a cultural shift “toward whiteness.”

The headline, which appeared to critique the marketing direction of the fashion brand, prompted a fierce response from Steven Cheung, who blasted the interpretation as “warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking.”

In the piece, the network suggests that advertisements constantly highlight the physical features of the American actress Sydney Sweeney, with suggestions that these are the modern-day beauty standards. The image that accompanied the critique shows Sweeney in a denim outfit alongside the slogan, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” a play on words that was perceived by critics as having deeper implications for race and other beauty features of a woman.

A heated response from the White House Director of Communications

Steven Cheung, who serves as White House Director of Communications under President Donald Trump, didn’t mince words in his rebuttal. Sharing the MSNBC article on X, Cheung wrote:

Cancel culture run amok. This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They're tired of this bullshit. pic.twitter.com/He7Ji6O3VF — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) July 29, 2025

Cheung’s comments echo broader conservative frustration with what they view as excessive “woke” commentary in media and advertising. His tweet has since gone viral, receiving thousands of likes and views, and placing Sydney Sweeney—who has not commented publicly on the controversy—at the center of yet another polarizing cultural flashpoint.

Brands, backlash, and the question of intent

American Eagle has not released an official statement responding to the MSNBC piece or the surrounding controversy. For its part, the brand likely intended the campaign to capitalize on Sydney Sweeney’s star power and youthful appeal, not ignite a national debate on whiteness in advertising.

However, the episode illustrates how even seemingly neutral marketing choices can be viewed through ideological lenses in today’s political climate. It also raises broader questions: Should brands be more cautious in how their campaigns could be interpreted? Or is the outrage itself proof that public discourse has become too reactionary?

Sydney Sweeney’s rising Hollywood career

Despite the media storm, Sydney Sweeney’s professional star continues to rise. Best known for her breakout role as Cassie Howard in HBO’s Euphoria, Sweeney is slowly becoming a leading figure in Hollywood. Her performances in both HBO series Euphoria and The White Lotus have earned her Emmy nominations and a growing fan base.

Some of her other prominent projects are Reality, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Anyone But You, Echo Valley, Madame Web, and The Handmaid’s Tale. Her versatility has led to collaborations with major directors and upcoming roles in big-budget productions.

Beyond acting, Sydney Sweeney has leveraged her fashion appeal, making her a sought-after figure for brand endorsements, including partnerships with Miu Miu, Armani Beauty, Bai, Laneige, Kérastase, HeyDude, and now American Eagle.

The controversy surrounding the latest ad campaign may have temporarily shifted the focus away from her artistic work, but her momentum in Hollywood remains strong.

