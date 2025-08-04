Who was Chris Raschke and what happened at Bonneville Salt Flats? Fatal crash involving land speed racer explored

Chris Raschke (Photo: Instagram/@chris_raschke)

Chris Raschke passed away on Sunday (August 3, 2025) after his vehicle, Speed Demon III Streamliner, went airborne mid-race and crashed. Medical personnel immediately started treating the veteran driver. However, he passed away soon after. Raschke was 60 years old at the time of his death.

Chris Raschke was a member of the Speed Demon Racing team for 13 years. He was also the director of sales and marketing at Automotive Racing Products, a company that manufactures bolts or threaded engine fasteners for NASCAR, CART, IRL, NHRA, and Formula One.

The annual racing event, SpeedWeek, was organized at Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah. Witnesses claimed that the land speed racer was trying to set a new record, and his Streamliner was going at 300 mph when it crashed around the 2.5-mile mark. No one else was injured.

According to Fox News' August 4, 2025, report, the organizer of the SpeedWeek event, Southern California Timing Association (SCTA), is investigating the matter along with the Tooele County Sheriff's Office. Chris was driving the latest version of Speed Demon III Streamliner, and it had previously topped 470 mph successfully.

Heather Black and Bill Lattin, the chairman and vice chair, respectively, of Bonneville Nationals Inc. (BNI), shared in a joint statement to the press that Chris Raschke's death is a "devastating loss" and that they would carry on with the investigation.

"This is a devastating loss for our community. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation," Black and Lattin stated.

Chris Raschke's career explored

According to Speed Demon's official website, Chris Raschke has been involved in the motorsports industry for decades. He started working at Ventura Raceway in the early 1980s, and at that time, his love for racing blossomed. He raced in his ATC 3-wheelers and a Ford Pinto.

Before joining Auto Motive Racing Products in 1996, Raschke worked at Duttweiler Automotive from 1983. While working there, Chris met Steve Watt, the crew chief of Speed Demon. The two of them bonded, and Watt asked Chris Raschke to become a speed racer for his crew.

Keith Pedersen, the race director at SpeedWeek, told KUTV that the land speed racer's death has impacted the community, and that he would be missed. However, the racing event will resume on Monday (August 4, 2025).

"It's much more of a camaraderie and community, and that builds a lot of friendships and trust. He's a big part of it, and he will be sorely missed," Pedersen stated.

According to The Hindustan Times' August 4, 2025, report, Chris's vehicle, Speed Demon III Streamliner, was supposed to be driven by the late land speed racer George Poteet. Poteet passed away in July 2024, due to pulmonary embolism, a blockage in an artery in the lung. He was 76 years old at the time of his passing.

Raschke raced with Speed Demon III Streamliner to show respect to George Poteet's legacy and to make new records for the Speed Demon team.

Chris Raschke is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren. His granddaughter, Renley Kay Craig, was born in February 2024.