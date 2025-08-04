The Thursday Murder Club Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

Mystery fans, rejoice! The Thursday Murder Club is all set to hit the screens this month. The film is a full package of drama, emotion, comedy, and mystery. It is an adaptation from the international best-selling novel, House of Games, by Richard Osman. It is directed by Chris Columbus, who is also the director of the all-time favorite Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. He never fails to deliver hit book-to-screen adaptations, and the screenplay is written by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote.

The story revolves around a group of friends who are likely to be in their retirement period, and instead of resting and relaxing, this bunch of buddies opt to discuss unsolved crimes. They don’t just have the willingness and keen interest in discussing the murder cases; this group of seniors even has a name for themselves - ‘The Thursday Murder Club.’ In an interesting and thrilling turn, they get their hands on a real murder case in the village. Will they be able to solve the mystery? Will the club be able to catch the murderer? All of these mysterious questions will be solved when you catch the film this August.

The Thursday Murder Club’s release date and where you can watch it

The killer cast is coming to screens on August 28, 2025, only on Netflix. This set of seniors are all ready to take the viewers on a mysterious journey where crime, thrill, and drama collide. Be on the case with them as their plot will surely keep you on the hook. In an interview with Netflix, Chris Columbus praised the cast and said,

“This is the finest cast I've worked with since Potter. They’re just so incredibly well-prepared, and it’s because they do everything. They do theater, they do television, they do film, and they’ve developed those sorts of muscles.”

Cast and Characters of The Thursday Murder Club

The film revolves mainly around four senior citizens who are part of the murder club, and somehow get themselves into solving a serious, brutal murder case. Here’s the breakdown of The Thursday Murder Club members.

Helen Mirren is playing the character of an ex-spy and is named Elizabeth.

Ben Kingsley is an ex-psychiatrist and is named Ibrahim.

Ex-union activist Pierce Brosnan is playing a character named Ron.

Celia Imrie plays an ex-nurse, named Joyce.

A few other cast members in the movie are Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, and more.

Teaser Breakdown of The Thursday Murder Club

The trailer is intriguing and begins with a thrilling back score where a girl with a knife on her chest falls off screaming from the window. The club crew often gathers in the jigsaw room, but on a random Thursday, the room’s vibes are different. The puzzle now for them is to solve a murder case. The teaser introduces all four characters, who are all excited and happy to finally get a real case to solve. Sad for the demise? What’s that? The fun element for them is that they get to solve a real cold murder case.

Credits for the film’s thrilling plot goes to Richard Osman, the author of the book. In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, he said that he got the inspiration for the book from his mom’s retirement community! He believes that the people who are often underestimated master the skills to solve any mystery, and when this group of people is brought together, it’s when the magic is created.

Get ready to crack the case on August 28 with the talented members of The Thursday Murder Club!