King of The Hill Season 14 Premiere Recap: Adult Bobby, new Arlen, and the same old Hank

After a 15-year hiatus, King of The Hill has returned - older, wiser, and more reflective than ever. The Season 14 premiere, titled “Return of the King,” doesn’t just pick up where the show left off; it boldly acknowledges the passage of time. Aging its characters and modernizing its setting, the series breaks from animated sitcom tradition while staying rooted in its distinct tone and emotional authenticity. Arlen may be different now, and Bobby Hill is certainly grown, but some things - like Hank’s rigid worldview and love for propane - never change.

The show’s creators, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, have delivered a thoughtful revival that retains the original’s charm while exploring new, timely territory. Let’s take a closer look at the standout premiere, the cast and crew behind it, and how to stream King of The Hill today.

Season 14 recap: “Return of the King” brings change to the town of Arlen, but not to Hank

Fresh off the vine and hot off the grill. The King returns Aug 4 on @hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/nLOoVPmZCG — kingofthehill (@kingofthehill) July 31, 2025

“The more things change, the more King of The Hill stays the same.” That’s the core message behind “Return of the King,” a premiere that embraces time’s passage without sacrificing the show’s soul. The episode opens with Hank and Peggy flying back from Saudi Arabia, where Hank had been working under an Aramco contract.

Once back in Texas, Hank is overwhelmed by a rapidly modernized Arlen - hybrid cars, boba tea, all-gender bathrooms, and even a local Whole Foods. He kisses the airport floor upon arrival, only to find his hometown no longer fits his conservative ideals. Arlen hasn’t waited for Hank Hill to return; it’s moved on without him.

Meanwhile, Bobby Hill, now 21, is thriving. He runs a Japanese-German fusion BBQ restaurant called Robata Chane, where his confidence and emotional intelligence shine. He brushes off Peggy’s calls but finds time to connect with Amber, a student who admires his ambition. The episode doesn’t shy away from showing that Bobby is not a kid anymore - including a hookup scene that’s both jarring and oddly sweet. When he later bumps into his childhood sweetheart Connie, sparks of nostalgia and maturity intermingle, setting the stage for a possible reconnection.

Back on Rainey Street, the alley gang is fractured but still familiar. Boomhauer is co-parenting his girlfriend’s son. Bill has become a shut-in who “finished Netflix.” And Dale - now voiced by Toby Huss following Johnny Hardwick’s passing - is as deranged as ever, recounting his brief and disastrous stint as Arlen’s mayor during the “pandumbic.”

Through all this, Hank remains the emotional anchor, even as he questions whether Texas is still home. But it’s a quiet moment at the grill with Bobby - a role reversal of sorts - that reaffirms his place. Hank might not understand the world around him, but he’s trying. And in the King of The Hill universe, that effort is everything.

Cast and crew details: Who’s behind the revival?

The King of The Hill revival brings back most of its original cast and creative team. Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' company, Bandera Entertainment, is co-producing this season for the first time. The series involves multiple writers and directors for the latest installment, with Mike and Greg working on the first episode. The new additions bring fresh perspective while honoring the show’s long-standing character-driven approach.

Mike Judge reprises his role as the ever-dependable Hank Hill, alongside Kathy Najimy as Peggy, Pamela Adlon as Bobby, Stephen Root as Bill, and David Herman in various supporting roles. With the passing of Johnny Hardwick in 2023, Toby Huss - who originally voiced Cotton and Kahn - has now stepped in to voice Dale. Hardwick had recorded six episodes for the revival before his untimely demise.

Jonathan Joss, who was killed earlier this year, also recorded a few lines for his character, John Redcorn. Details are still unclear on who provided the voice for the character as Jonathan’s replacement. New additions for the revival include Keith David as Brian Robertson, the tenant who rents the Hill's house during their relocation, and Anthony ‘Critic’ Campos as Emilio, a chef who works with Bobby at the Robata Chane in Dallas. While Tai Leclaire replaces Breckin Meyer as Joseph Gribble, and Kenneth Choi, alongside Ki Hong Lee, voices Ted and Chane Wassanasong from both Huss and Adlon.

Where to watch King of The Hill?

All 13 original seasons of the animated sitcom King of The Hill, plus the latest 10 episodes from Season 14 which were released on August 4, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET are streaming on Hulu in the United States. However, to view it, interested audiences will require an appropriate subscription plan to the streaming platform. International viewers can watch through Disney+, depending on region, with Season 14 expected to roll out globally later this year.

For collectors, a DVD set of Seasons 1–13, is available on Amazon for $75.99, while only the 13th season of the animated sitcom is available in the Blu-ray format but is rarely available on the market.

According to IMDb, the animated sitcom series King of The Hill has received a positive rating of 7.5/10 based on over 62,000 reviews so far. With seven nominations and two Emmy Awards, the sitcom was named in Time magazine’s list of “The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time” in 2007.

