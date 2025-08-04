Complete cast breakdown King of The Hill Season 14: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before?

King of the Hill Season 14, hitting Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the UK on August 4, 2025, rekindles that cosy, familiar vibe after a 15-year wait. Revisiting Arlen, Texas, feels like pulling a dusty box from the attic, brimming with memories of summer cookouts and Hank’s propane passion. Fans are practically beaming watching the Hills return, eager to unpack the cast, their roles, and where they’ve popped up before.

Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, the creators of the show, introduced Hank Hill, a propane salesman in Arlen, Texas, who values hard work, solid handshakes, and weekend yard mowing. His consistency, sense of obligation, affection for family, and unwavering moral compass are reassuring.

His wife Peggy is one of the most confident in her strange skills, whether it’s substitute teaching Spanish or writing advice columns, and yet, she means well.

Bobby, their son, is an absolute gem with a full of unexpected wisdom. He’s not the son Hank expected, but he’s exactly the one Hank needs. And watching their relationship grow? It hits you right in the heart.

And then there’s the alley. Hank, Dale, Bill, and Boomhauer are standing around, holding cans of beer, barely speaking. Those scenes stay with you. No big speeches. Just friends are present. It’s one of the show’s softest touches, and maybe its most powerful.

List of confirmed cast members:

The heart of Arlen’s propane pride, Hank Hill, is voiced by Mike Judge, who created the show alongside his work on Beavis and Butt-Head and Silicon Valley . Judge’s heartfelt tone makes Hank feel like the neighbour you’d trust with your spare key, anchoring the revival with a familiar warmth that hits you right in the chest.

Peggy Hill, the confident substitute teacher, is brought to life by Kathy Najimy, who is seen in Hocus Pocus and the Sister Act film series. Her spirited performance makes Peggy's return from Saudi Arabia a highlight.

Bobby Hill, now a twenty-something chef carving out a life in Dallas, is brought to life by Pamela Adlon, who is known from Better Things or her hilarious turn in Bob’s Burgers . Watching him chase his dreams alongside Connie and Joseph are like seeing a favourite cousin finally find their path

Dale Gribble, the conspiracy-obsessed neighbour, carries a heavy emotional weight. Johnny Hardwick, who passed in 2023, recorded six episodes, his raspy voice a nostalgic punch.

Toby Huss from Halt and Catch Fire and a King of the Hill veteran, takes over for the rest, promising a seamless transition.

Mike Judge also plays the slick-talking ladies' guy, Boomhauer. Unaltered from the first run, his murmured delivery is comforting. Although Judge's versatility is demonstrated in In the Know, Boomhauer's drawl is still popular among fans.

Bill Dauterive, the lovable sad sack, returns, but the voice actor remains unconfirmed. Fans speculate that it’s a returning cast member, and everyone is crossing their fingers for that familiar, forlorn tone.

Malcolm in the Middle star Ashley Gardner returns with her seductive voice as Dale's resolute wife, Nancy Hicks-Gribble.

Breckin Meyer, starred in Clueless and Robot Chicken , makes a comeback as Bobby's best friend Joseph, who is currently in his 20s. Fans of King of the Hill are anticipating their Arlen antics because of their chemistry, which was hinted at in the Hulu trailer.

Lauren Tom of Futurama voices both Minh and Connie Souphanousinphone, bringing warmth to the mother-daughter duo in King of the Hill.

Toby Huss is replaced as Kahn by Ronny Chieng of The Daily Show in order to remedy previous miscasting issues. Fan excitement on X was triggered by Chieng's casting, which was revealed through a Hulu trailer. Fans are interested to see how Chieng's witty banter will transform this beloved classic.

Four episodes of John Redcorn were recorded by Jonathan Joss before his tragic death in June 2025. As heard in Parks and Recreation, his soulful voice leaves a lasting mark. Knowing these are his final performances makes each episode bittersweet.

Among the new faces, Keith David from The Princess and the Frog joins as Brian Robertson, renting the Hills’ home during the time jump. Anthony Campos of Idiocracy plays Emilio, a chef tied to Bobby’s Dallas story. Their addition feels like a fresh breeze in Arlen and stirs excitement for David’s gravitas.

It is very painful to lose Tom Petty as Lucky and Brittany Murphy as Luanne, both of whom died before the film was made. Fans tear up at the show's subtle tributes to them.

The Hills return from Saudi Arabia to a changed Arlen, reconnecting with Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill. Bobby’s Dallas life with Connie and Joseph feels vibrant yet grounded.

With a blend of fresh stories with nostalgia in Season 14, the cast of newcomers and veterans makes it sing. Watching Hank Hill again feels like coming home, and fans are hooked. To watch the Hills in Arlen catch King of the Hill Season 14, now streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the UK, released on August 4, 2025, with propane, old friends, and new adventures.



