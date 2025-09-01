Has Hulu confirmed King of the Hill Season 15? Details explored

Fans of Arlen, Texas, have a reason to celebrate again - King of the Hill isn’t done yet. After the highly successful revival that premiered in 2025, Hulu has quietly confirmed that King of the Hill season 15 is on the way. With anticipation already building after the 14th season’s warm reception, viewers are eager to see where the animated classic will go next.

Has Hulu confirmed King of the Hill Season 15?

Yes, Hulu has indeed confirmed King of the Hill season 15, though the announcement wasn’t widely noticed when it first happened. As per Vulture, Hulu originally placed a 20-episode order for the revival back in 2022. As the latest and 14th season consisted of just 10 episodes, it is almost certain that another season covering the remainder of the order will be released in the near future. While Hulu has not revealed any release details for the upcoming season, viewers can expect it to arrive sometime in 2026.

The showrunner, Saladin Patterson, who is leading the revival, explained that when discussions first began, Judge and Daniels insisted that the show shouldn’t simply pick up where it left off.

Instead, they wanted to offer something distinct. This decision allowed the series to jump forward several years, giving Bobby Hill and other beloved characters a chance to grow older off-screen. Patterson added that this shift acted as a huge motivation and provided excitement for the writers and fans alike.

The 14th season also featured several original cast members returning to voice their characters. During an interview in early August, Toby Huss, who stepped in to portray Dale Gribble for select episodes, explained his take on why the series was revived after all these years.

The voice actor believes the revival is about giving the viewers a chance to look into the lives of these characters after all these years. The characters were given time to grow off-screen as the series takes a time jump, rather than picking up from where it left off. As per the actor, these half-hour-long episodes are meant as a special treat for their fans.

"[King of the Hill] was maybe about that common thread that goes through all these people. And this [reboot] is about going back and revisiting these people, and letting them sit in your life for half an hour at a time, and I think that’s a really special treat to give people," Huss explained (via CBR).

What is King of the Hill all about?

The animated sitcom King of the Hill consists of 14 seasons and 269 episodes, making it one of Fox’s longest-running projects. Unlike many animated sitcoms of its era, the show drew comedy from everyday life rather than exaggerated scenarios. This approach earned praise from critics and audiences who appreciated its authenticity and warmth.

Over the years, the series collected a bunch of accolades, including two Emmys, and was also named in Time magazine’s list of The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time. With King of the Hill season 15 now officially in the pipeline, Hulu is doubling down on its commitment to keeping the Hills and their neighbors part of the cultural conversation.