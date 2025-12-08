Baddies USA star Summer claims she won't return for next season after facing backlash for her explosive fight with Tesehki

Baddies USA (Image via Zeus Network)

Baddies USA: Chapter One, which is the latest season of the show on Zeus Network, premiered on November 23, 2025, and features a large cast of returning and new “baddies,” traveling across cities, living together, and attending events, which predictably results in tension, arguments, and conflicts.

Episode 3, titled "The Executive Branch," premiered on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and continued building on ongoing rivalries and past insults, but this time tensions between Summer and Tesehki reached a boiling point.

The episode became one of the most talked-about in the season so far because of a physical confrontation that left viewers and cast members shocked and divided as well.

After the Baddies USA episode aired, a wave of backlash erupted against Summer, who then posted a video message addressing the situation and made a surprising declaration that she would not return for the next season of Baddies USA.

Here's what the Baddies USA star said in the video

As the latest episode of Baddies USA premiered, featuring the explosive fight of Tesehki and Summer, a series of backlash was thrown at Summer, and some even supported her.

In the aftermath of the fight and the tide of backlash, Summer noted in a video message plainly that she doesn’t care about the drama, nor about the “long fights” or the fallout.

I really don't care. I made up my decision not to come back because, like I said, Summer got the longest fucking fights. The fans and clock that y'all see, Big mouth or not, every bitch doing say what they want to say on this bitch summer got the longest fights for me to have permanent or long as Damages bitch that shit ain't worth it.

She referred to prolonged conflict and potential damage as something she is no longer willing to risk, even if it means losing the show’s paycheck. Her words indicate that, regardless of what happens next, she’s stepping away. She added:

That sh*t ain't worth no motherf**king check, b*tch. I'll go back to flipping burgers at Burger King, wiping my clients’ a*s, before I ever do—do you hear me, b*tch? It ain't never that deep. I've been working since I was 14. Y’all must not know, I've been in these streets since I was motherf**king 14. Lost my mama, lost my daddy, lost my niece, do you really think I give a f*ck? Cause I don't. I don't. B*tch, I would never. I would never. It's not that serious. I done did three seasons of motherf**king Baddies. Love it. Thank you.

The conflict between Summer and Tesehki started when a family member of Tesehki publicly criticized Summer after Summer allegedly used profanity around children. Summer pushed back defensively, refused to apologise, and created friction that never really died down.

By Episode 3 of Baddies USA, many cast members had tried to calm things down. But Summer allegedly kept “pushing it,” making personal jabs, refusing to read the room, even when others warned her.

At one point, Tesehki stood up to Summer, saying clearly:

“You’re not about to smack me!” That was followed by another warning: “You’re gonna have to run the s**, and now you’re gonna have to fight.”

Tesehki said she was not interested in “slap boxing” and demanded a real fight. When Summer ignored the warning and continued with insults, the room erupted in chaos. Tesehki slapped and punched Summer. Cast members tried to intervene, but it was a full-on physical clash.

Stay tuned for more updates.