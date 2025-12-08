100 Nights of Hero cast: Every character featured in the movie and the actors behind them

(L-R) Richard E. Grant, Felicity Jones, Emma Corrin, Director Julia Jackman, Maika Monroe and Amir El-Masry attend the "100 Nights of Hero" Closing Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Veteran movie director Julia Jackman directed her latest movie, 100 Nights of Hero, which got its theatrical premiere on December 5, 2025, in the United States. The movie is a fantastical fairytale drama that has been adapted for the screen from Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel, which is also titled the same.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Julia Jackman shared that she had finished writing the entire script of the movie before the global COVID-19 pandemic, but had to shelve it due to logistical issues with shooting during such a time.

The central storyline and plot of 100 Nights of Hero revolves around a bet between two friends, Manfred and Jerome, and the show is set in an alternate world where the tyrannical ruler Birdman rules.

The bet between the characters is that Manfred pledges to end up wooing and seducing Jerome’s wife, Cherry, within the time frame of 100 days, and if he ends up being successful in his endeavor, he vows to take all of Jerome’s riches and wealth and his castle, and as collateral damage, Cherry will be executed.

The four main characters and actors of the movie are Emma Corrin, who plays the role of Hero, Maika Monroe, who plays Cherry, and Nicholas Galitzine and Amir El-Masry, who play the characters of Manfred and Jerome.

Julia Jackman’s recent movie 100 Nights of Hero is a feminist fairytale that was released on December 5, 2025, and is inspired by Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel.

The character of Hero is played by actress Emma Corrin, who is a secret storyteller and also the maid servant in the movie. Throughout the movie, she ends up using her narrative voice to defy all the manipulative forces of patriarchy, and in the process also ends up becoming the protector and close confidante of Cherry. The emotional bond between Hero and Cherry is one of the most important aspects of the movie’s plot.

Cherry’s character in the movie is played by Maika Monroe, and she portrays a woman who has recently gotten married to Jerome but finds herself extremely neglected and trapped in a marriage that does nothing good for her. Jerome ends up leaving her behind in a desolate castle and isolating her.

Manfred’s character is played by Nicholas Galitzine, and the character he plays is sinister and manipulative. His entire aim as a house guest living with Cherry in the castle in Jerome’s absence is to woo and seduce her within 100 days. Both Hero and Cherry focus on trying to safeguard themselves from him.

Actor Amir El-Masry plays the role of Jerome, and he is a bad person who ends up neglecting his wife, Cherry, completely after they end up getting married. He is also an extremely entitled man who exudes the evils of patriarchy, and the film tries to challenge his character’s patriarchal notions.

Actor Richard E. Grant plays the character of Birdman, who is like an evil deity in the movie’s fairytale universe.

Singer and songwriter Charlie XCX plays the role of Rosa.

Actress Felicity Jones plays the role of Moon, who is the central narrator of the film.

Apart from these main cast members, the other actors and actresses who are a part of the movie in supporting roles are Markella Kavenagh as Mrs. A, Safia Oakley-Green as Kiddo, Bijan Daneshman as Jerome’s father, Varada Sethu as Esa, Christopher Fairbank as Beaked Brother Charles, and Josh Cowdery as Beaked Brother Hugo.

