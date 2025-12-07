Where was 100 Nights of Hero filmed? All filming locations revealed

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Emma Corrin and Maika Monroe attend the "100 Nights of Hero" Closing Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI)

With her directorial charm, Julia Jackman is back with a historical fantasy romance film, 100 Nights of Hero, starring Maika Monroe as Cherry, Emma Corrin as Hero, Nicholas Galitzine as Manfred and Amir El-Masry as Jerome. 100 Nights of Hero is inspired by the graphic novel The One Hundred Nights of Hero by Isabel Greenberg. The book itself draws creative influence from the classic Middle Eastern folktale "One Thousand and One Nights."

The environment and filming location of 100 Nights of Hero played a huge role in bringing the story to life. The film was primarily shot at Knebworth House in England, a historic estate featuring grand halls, beautiful gardens and elegant interiors, which perfectly matched the movie’s magical and fairytale-like setting.

The plot follows a queer romance between Hero and Cherry in a male-dominated society. Cherry, who feels ignored and unloved by her husband Jerome, falls in love with Hero. Meanwhile, Jerome and a cruel lord, Manfred, make a bet to see if Cherry can be tempted to sleep with Manfred. To carry out the bet, Jerome suddenly leaves for 100 nights, giving Hero and Cherry a chance to protect their love and outsmart Manfred.

The synopsis of 100 Nights of Hero reads,

“A young bride named Cherry lives in a remote castle with her neglectful husband, Jerome, and their faithful maid, Hero. When the charming Manfred arrives, he throws their dynamic into chaos, leading Jerome to leave Cherry alone for a hundred days to test her fidelity.”

Filming locations of 100 Nights of Hero explored

According to IMDb, principal photography of 100 Nights of Hero started on September 27, 2024, and concluded on October 29, 2024. According to Cinemaholic, the movie was shot in Knebworth, a village in northern Hertfordshire, England. Most of the important scenes were filmed at Knebworth House, which was perfect for showing Hero and Cherry’s love story over 100 nights in a quiet, old castle.

Knebworth House is of great historical and architectural significance, so it is a Grade II* listed building. This means it is considered a building of “more than special importance.” On the property, there is St. Mary’s Church, which is very old, and the Lytton family mausoleum, where family members are buried. The house used to belong to the Earl of Lytton and is now part of the Baron Cobbold family’s estate.

The spacious grounds surrounding the house are also used for the Knebworth Festival, a renowned outdoor music event featuring rock and pop concerts that has been held since 1974. Not just 100 Nights of Hero, many movies and shows have been filmed there, including The Crown, Eyes Wide Shut, The Gentlemen, Victoria & Abdul, Anastasia, Possession and Jane Eyre (via The Cinemaholic).

This mansion was the perfect backdrop for Julia Jackman to bring her vision to life. The isolated and quiet old house fit perfectly with the story, and she used the graphic novel’s depiction as a guide. Jackman wanted the look to feel playful and theatrical, rather than typical historical film, giving the movie a unique and magical atmosphere.

According to Variety, Emma Corrin and Maika Monroe shared a fun story from the filming sets, where they felt something unusual in the old mansion. When asked about a “silly memory from the set,” Corrin told Variety, “Oh, and the fact that that room was haunted.” She added,

"We were in this one room one day and we could hear this noise and everyone was like, “Who is making that noise? We can’t shoot!” It was this kind of metal scraping sound, and we kept having to stop shooting because every time they’d call action it would start again. Everyone was like, “We’re not touching anything!” And then we read online that that room was haunted by this ghost called Spinning Jenny. She was shut in there and she used to spin yarn. Like, proper terrifying.”

The film was released in the United States on December 5, 2025.