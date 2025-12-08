Robin Hood season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Does Robert find new love after heartbreak?

Robin Hood season 1 episode 7 © Prime Video

Robin Hood season 1 episode 7, titled Thieves With A Purpose, premiered on December 7, 2025, on the MGM+ adaptation of the classic English legend. This episode, released as part of the first season, significantly develops the main conflict and the personal lives of the protagonists.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the MGM+ series Robin Hood. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Robin Hood season 1 episode 7 centers on Marian's reaction to Robert's identity and her brother's death. She confronts Robert, breaks up, and meets Prince John. Queen Eleanor orders Marian to spy on Prince John. After Robert attacks Lord Warwick's castle, the Sheriff arrests local Saxons. Yes, Robert finds a new romantic avenue at the end of the episode after Marian breaks up with him.

The series, known for its action-love plots, changes focus in this episode. Beyond the arrows and outlaws, the episode explores Robert's double life and its emotional effects. Robin Hood's justice conflicts with his personal relationships, forcing painful choices and betrayals.

Robin Hood season 1 episode 7 ending: Robert finds new love

Robert, like Marian, starts a new romance at the end of the episode, which is not affected by the country's political and economic problems. Ralph Miller, whose real name is Rosemary, had been following Robert for a while and kissed him passionately after he saved her to show that she liked him. Up until this point, Robert had been faithful to Marian. With Marian gone, and after Rosemary takes off her men's clothes and puts on a dress made by Milange, Robert finally gives in to her advances. Robert and Rosemary are kissing at the end of season 1, episode 7 of Robin Hood.

How does Marian react to learning Robert's secret identity and Aronne's death

Marian struggles with the painful realization that Robert is Robin Hood and that his actions killed her brother Aronne in Robin Hood season 1 episode 7. Marian helped Robert and Queen Eleanor make a deal in the previous episode, unaware of his outlaw status. Marian quickly pieces together Aronne's death after her father, the Earl of Huntingdon, reveals it.

Marian confronts Robert in the forest, her eyes showing pain. Finally, Robert confesses to his crimes after impulsively hiding his outlaw identity. Marian is appalled, especially about her brother. Robert claims Aronne's death was an accident and that he was never meant to die. He is on the defensive as Marian lists his other "accidents," such as defrauding the Bishop of Hereford and nearly killing Priscilla of Nottingham. She thinks his violence made him cruel.

Robert claims that his father's men hunted him after his first few mistakes, killing Aronne. Marian resists his persuasion. She says Robert has changed from the man she fell in love with, into a man out to avenge his father's execution. Marian emphasizes that Robert may be right, but she cannot support his violence. She declares their breakup to Robert. They will never meet again.

What is Queen Eleanor's new mission for Marian following Prince John's arrival

Marian rejoins Queen Eleanor after her breakup with Robert. Eleanor recognizes Marian's grief and the true cause of it and offers cynical support. She advises Marian to accept Robert's betrayal and move on. When Marian requests time alone, Eleanor sees an opportunity to use Marian for her own political gain.

Marian is attacked by vagrants in desolate fields. A handsome, charming man riding nearby scares off the attackers. The unannounced arrival of Prince John in England is politically controversial. John is immediately drawn to Marian, and vice versa. He invites her to a private party after their instant rapport. Marian is promoted from chambermaid to lady-in-waiting at Eleanor's court after this quick connection, apparently at Prince John's request. This promotion strategically brings Marian closer to the Queen.

Politically savvy Eleanor becomes wary of John's sudden arrival and growing closeness to Marian. Prince Richard, her elder son, has always been her preferred heir because he is more level-headed and adaptable than the egoistic John, who has trouble following orders. Eleanor gives Marian a new mission when she suspects John will run for the throne. Marian must "pretend" to like John to discover his political strategy. Marian sneaks into John's office and finds a form confirming his meetings with Lille's Archbishop. She informs Eleanor that John is gaining religious support in France and England for his succession bid.

What happens after Robin Hood Raids Lord Warwick's Castle

While court drama unfolds, Midlands conditions are deteriorating. The Sheriff of Nottingham, who now knows Robin Hood's true identity, thinks his fight is personal and will continue. The Earl of Huntingdon, still grieving his son's death and the Sheriff's inability to control the outlaws, attempts a minor mutiny against the Sheriff. Huntingdon is publicly beaten by the Sheriff to send a message.

Robin Hood and his growing band of Merry Men are in a forest cave with many Saxon foresters fed up with Norman cruelty. The group's growth requires more funds. Robert plans their next attack on Lord Warwick's castle, a cruel Norman lord who tortured poor Saxons and exploited a woman. Friar Tuck objects to the attack's scale and violence, but Robert continues.

Later in Robin Hood season 1 episode 7, the Merry Men raid Lord Warwick's castle. Many guards die, and Lord Warwick is cornered and beaten. He must give up his vast wealth. Robert stabs the lord to warn all authorities that he is coming. Outlaws win the Robin Hood season 1 episode 7 action sequence. The Sheriff reacts quickly and harshly. He arrests local Saxon leaders, including Robert's uncle Gamewell, in Sherwood and threatens to hold them until Robin surrenders.

