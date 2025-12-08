What role did Jamie Lee Curtis play on NCIS? Everything to know about her character

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis who appeared in season 9 of NCIS. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Amazon Prime Video’s NCIS is an American procedural drama series based on the military police and is currently on its twenty-third season.

One of the main protagonists of the show is Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who works for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and focuses on trying to solve cases that are linked to the Marine Corps personnel and the Navy.

Veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis plays the character of Doctor Samantha Ryan, who is the head of the Department of Defense’s PsyOps Division. She appears in a sum total of five episodes throughout the duration of NCIS, all of which are in season 9.

Jamie Lee Curtis’s first appearance was in season 9, episode 16, where she is introduced as a character whose aim is to help out Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Throughout her duration in season 9.

Jamie’s character, Doctor Samantha Ryan, is shown feeling suspicious of Leroy and the other officers around her who refuse to give her the full story and details of an ongoing murder investigation, but by the end of her tenure on the show, she builds a friendly rapport with Leroy.

However, her last appearance was in season 9 episode 24, where Samantha Ryan was forced to leave with her son after her criminal former husband was released from jail.

Details explored on actress Jamie Lee Curtis’s character, Doctor Samantha Ryan, on NCIS in season 9 of the show

Popular American procedural drama NCIS first premiered on September 23, 2003, and is currently on its twenty-third season.

The veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis was a part of the cast and crew of NCIS for a very short period of time. The actress portrayed the role of Doctor Samantha Ryan in season 9. She first appeared on season 9, episode 16, which was titled ‘Psyche Out.’

Doctor Samantha Ryan’s role on the show was that of the head of the Department of Defense’s PsyOps Division, and she focused on trying to help Special Agent Leroy Gibbs solve criminal cases linked to Marine Corps personnel and the Navy as well.

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on the show for a very short time, over the course of only five episodes in season 9. Her character is portrayed as a self-sufficient woman who also tries to make sure that she keeps herself abreast with information on everything going on around her.

In one of the episodes, Samantha is shown bugging Agent Leroy Gibbs’s home after she realized that none of the officers were filling her in on the details of an important ongoing murder investigation.

From the very beginning, Samantha is shown not getting along with Gibbs and wants to continuously try to get information out of him, but he does not let her in at all.

However, throughout the duration of the five episodes in which Samantha Ryan’s character was shown, they eventually built up a good rapport with each other and got quite close.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis’s final appearance on NCIS was in season 9 episode 24, which was titled ‘Till Death Do Us Part’. In that episode, Samantha’s destructive and violent former husband ended up getting released from jail, and she had to flee with her son. Samantha and Gibbs’ storyline added a lot of depth to the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.