"The house is lit" - Baddies USA star Natalie Nunn welcomes the girls to the Washington, DC "empire"

The Baddies USA: Chapter 1, episode 3 centers on the cast’s arrival at the Washington, DC property that serves as the meeting point for the group.

Natalie Nunn frames the purpose of the location and the dynamics expected as more cast members enter the setting. In her words,

"When the one arrives, it's Scotty, Fania, Tavi, Kold Killa. And I'm like, y'all come in. The house is lit."

The scene establishes how the cast members move through the location, respond to each other, and prepare for the direction of the season.

Baddies USA: Chapter 1's arrival and first impressions at the Washington, DC house

Arrival at the DC house

Natalie Nunn outlines the function of the DC house during the season. In a confessional, she states that the team now uses properties in each city for meetings and coordination. She explains,

"This season, we're not staying in the houses. But we have houses in every city for us to have meetings, meet up, and listen."

She also addresses potential conflict, saying she is prepared for any issue that may arise.

Scotty describes her perspective upon reaching the location and explains that "pulling up" to the DC house prompted her immediate reaction to its scale.

She also notes Natalie’s position at the entry point and continues reacting to the interior, saying her repeated "this is nice" remarks reflected her response while walking through the space.

As the cast moves through the structure, Tavi points out the "diamond table" inside the house.

Fani adds in her confessional that the layout gave her a "presidential" impression as they walked through the property.

Pool moment

A pool scene follows as Tavi and Kold Killa engage in a spontaneous challenge. During the exchange, Tavi tells Kold Killa that she points at the pool and tells her she needs to jump in, placing “500” on the line.

Kold Killa responds that she will give the amount, repeating that she will really give it, and raises the offer by saying to make it “a ban” and she will jump in immediately.

Tavi describes the moment in her confessional, explaining that Killa said she would give her “500” and that she jumped in the pool.

Kold Killa further explains her reaction after Tavi follows through, stating that she did not think Tavi would do it and refers to the water being “cold.”

Second group arrival

Another set of cast members arrives at the DC property. Big Lex notes her observation upon pulling up, saying in her confessional,

"We're pulling up to the house, and I see this big-ass driveway, this big-ass, beautiful house. And then I look. And it's Natalie. I was excited to finally see Natalie because, you know, we did not see her last night."

Natalie responds by directing everyone inside and explains that the group should move toward the "backyard" for the meeting.

Meeting in the backyard and Natalie's update

The cast gathers in the backyard as Natalie outlines the workload for the season. She explains,

"Mentally, there's a lot going on for me, and it is becoming very overwhelming. The drama online, arguing and falling out with my girls, and then just, this is a lot. So I'm taking little breaks here and there. I'm not even gonna hold y'all."

Natalie then discusses an earlier incident involving the bad girls. She explains that the situation reached a point where her "mind" required her to step away.

She also presents chains she had prepared for them and notes that each one was intended so it would not feel as though they were not being loved.

She also announces a tour and tells the group that "rehearsals" will take place as part of the upcoming schedule.

