“I’ve studied the game”: Travis Kelce’s mother Donna makes her debut on The Traitors US

Donna Kelce with Jason ad Travis Kelce (Image via Instagram/@donnakelce)

Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce recently announced her participation in the Emmy award-winning show The Traitors. The Traitors US premieres on at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Thursday, Jan. 8. The first three episodes will be released during the first drop.

As Donna Kelce is seen talking about her maternal instincts and how she is planning to stay in the game, the mother of two NFL stars is confident about her skills as she is seen saying in the newly released trailer,

“I’ve studied the game.”

Travis Kelce’s mother Donna talks about game strategy in The Traitors teaser

The boys make plays on the field, Donna makes moves in the castle ⚔️



A new season of #TheTraitorsUS arrives January 8 only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/QYCYfgzfM2 — The Traitors US (@TheTraitorsUS) December 7, 2025

As Donna Kelce talks about how she is gearing up for the show, she says in the newly released trailer,

“Mom instincts? More like killer instincts. As a mother of two NFL stars, I’ve spent years on the sidelines. I’ve trained champions. And now, it’s my turn to play.”

The show host Alan Cumming was quick to say,

“In this castle, we only throw shade, and a dagger or two.”

The Traitors’ Caroline Stanbury has admitted that all the fellow contestants feared Donna Kelce, saying,

“I have to say the only thing was, everyone was so scared to go up against her, Ever to say, boo to a goose,” Caroline explained. “They’re like the Swifties. And I, well, I’ll do it. I mean, I don’t live in America. Cancel me now.”

Travis Kelce has opened up about his mother participating on The Traitors, saying,

“We’ve seen the evil side of Donna. You guys haven’t,” Travis, 36, joked while speaking at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France in June. “There is no evil side. She’s the sweetest.”

Jason Kelce talks about his mother’s debut in The Traitors

The former centre for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce, has also weighed in on the topic of his mother appearing on The Traitors US.

The retired athlete has expressed excitement about his mom’s appearance on the show at the same festival, saying,

“I really am looking forward to seeing how he does,” he said while sitting next to Travis in France. “Cautiously pessimistic.”

He earlier told Entertainment Tonight, that his mother’s kind and sweet nature might be a problem for her on The Traitors.

“I feel like in that show, you have to be manipulative and cunning, and you’ve gotta be cutthroat,” Jason explained at the time. “So I don’t know, we’ll see. I’m anxious to see how she did."

Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce has also talked about her mother-in-law’s appearance on the show, as she said,

“Have I watched Traitors? Not a whole season,” she said during a June episode of her hit “Not Gonna Lie” podcast. “Am I excited to watch Donna? A thousand per cent. I’mma cheer her on till the end of time.”

Kylie also said something to Jason about Donna’s innocence and honesty working against her, while adding,

“Oo, if she’s a Faithful, maybe it works for her. We’re all on the edge of our seats. I’m excited. Come on, Donna! Win it!”

