The Celebrity Traitors star Alan Carr’s killer move backfires in shocking betrayal

Alan Carr (Image via Getty)

The Celebrity Traitors continued on October 9 2025 with its second episode on BBC One, following the tense events after the first night at Ardross Castle.

The series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, brings together 19 well-known faces competing in the classic Traitors format, where a small group secretly “murders” fellow players while others work to expose them.

This episode opened with the reveal of the first victim, singer Paloma Faith, who was eliminated by comedian Alan Carr, one of the Traitors. Carr and Faith are close friends outside the show, which made the decision a difficult one.

He later said, “I’ve gone and murdered one of my best friends. It broke my heart.”

The episode followed his attempts to hide the truth while the Faithful players began forming suspicions.

The hour featured a dramatic funeral task, a tense breakfast scene, and a close vote at the Round Table that ended in a tie.

The episode attracted more than six million live viewers and continued the franchise’s record-breaking start.

It also showed how the celebrity version mirrors the original’s blend of strategy, guilt, and pressure, while giving a glimpse of real-world friendships tested by the game’s hidden alliances.

Alan Carr faces guilt and suspicion in The Celebrity Traitors

Alan Carr’s first act as a Traitor was revealed when it was confirmed that Paloma Faith had been eliminated.

In the Traitors’ meeting, co-conspirator Jonathan Ross told him, “Toughen up,” while Carr struggled with guilt. To cover his actions, Carr delivered an emotional eulogy at the funeral, saying Faith had confided in him about players she feared.

Meanwhile, Clare Balding began to suspect Carr’s involvement. She reasoned,

“Who is the least likely to have killed Paloma? Her best friend Alan.”

Her theory made other contestants reconsider their alliances. Carr tried to stay calm and shift the focus elsewhere, reminding players of Balding’s earlier mistake in a group challenge.

At breakfast, tension grew as players speculated over who might be next.

The castle routine, stale croissants and cold coffee, added to the quiet pressure.

Carr remained outwardly composed, but his friendship with Faith kept drawing attention. The group’s dynamics began to change, as some contestants questioned whether strong personal ties might make players more dangerous inside the game.

The episode ended with hints that Carr’s position among the Traitors could become unstable in the coming days.

His emotional response contrasted with the more practical approach of his allies, suggesting future conflict within the secret group as the stakes rise.

Funeral task, Round Table, and the vote in The Celebrity Traitors

The contestants took part in a funeral scene reminiscent of past series. Host Claudia Winkleman, dressed in black, led the group on horseback to a graveyard while a choir sang. Rain began to fall during the ceremony as the players gathered around Faith’s coffin.

Winkleman later announced, “For the first time, the floor is yours,” signalling the start of the first Round Table vote.

At the discussion, Kate Garraway faced criticism for her expressive reactions and admitted, “I’m a ham.”

Niko Omilana, a YouTuber, was also accused of being too calm, though he defended himself.

When the group voted, Garraway and Omilana each received three votes, while Tameka Empson had two and Tom Daley one. The vote ended in a tie, leaving both Garraway and Omilana in danger for the next episode.

The segment also featured lighter moments, such as Niko misspelling Daley’s name as “Tom Daylee,” continuing a tradition of memorable Round Table blunders from previous seasons.

The prize fund increased to £19,500 after two tasks, with three Traitors still in play against 15 Faithful contestants. The next episode, airing on Wednesday October 15, 2025, will feature the first official banishment and another secret murder inside the castle.

_______________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more episodes.

