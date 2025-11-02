Kate Garraway spills on the Celebrity Traitors WhatsApp group and who refused to be part of it

Kate Garraway (Image Via Getty)

Celebrity Traitors premiered on the BBC on October 8, 2025, and the audience can’t seem to get enough of it.





The celebrity edition of the Traitors includes 19 celebrities such as Stephen Fry, Jonathan Ross and Tom Daley. These celebrities stepped into Claudia’s castle to win £ 100,000, which they will donate to their chosen charity.

The game is a psychological warfare where players must navigate between trust and deception, which also includes some intense arguments and discussions at the round table. The latest celeb to make its exit from the Celebrity Traitor is broadcaster Kate Garraway.

Kate opened up about many things from the show, including a WhatsApp group with a fellow cast member. She shared in an interview with The Sun that the cast members are close with each other through their WhatsApp group, but there is one member who does not want to be a part of the group chat.

Kate revealed that Claudia Winkleman refused to be a part of the Celebrity Traitors' WhatsApp group







Talking to Sun on October 31, 2025, Kate Garraway revealed who is still in touch with her after the show and who isn’t. She mentioned that her WhatsApp group is constantly buzzing with all the news and updates.

Garraway said,



“The WhatsApp group is popping up all day and night, actually. It’s brilliant.”



However, she went on to reveal that fellow cast member Claudia Winkleman has declined to join the group chat.



For the uninitiated, filming for Celebrity Traitors wrapped up in May 2025, so it has been six months since the cast has been out of the show and waiting for its premiere.



Talking about Claudia, Kate stated:



“We invited Claudia to join the group because we all adore Claudia, obviously. But she said no. She said, ‘you need a place that’s just for you guys now that you’re out and you know what’s going on.'”



Kate also spoke about her experience on the show, calling it transformative.

She even mentioned how she felt it was like a permission to play that she had been granted after taking care of her late husband, Derek Draper.

Draper was a political advisor and former lobbyist who died in 2024 at the age of 56 due to long-lasting symptoms of COVID-19.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, she stated:



“The whole experience has been transforming, actually. It’s been lovely to meet people from different worlds.”



The former Good Morning Britain presenter talked about how she enjoyed the game:



“Then you have got the ability to sort of enjoy something that is just a game. And so I think I almost took too much pleasure in it, because it was just such a sort of bursting of a value, really of tension. And it was lovely.”



Kate also responded to Jonathan Ross’s comments about her that she is “physically weak and intellectually weak.”

As reported by Wales Online on October 31, 2025, she said:



“He, also, by the way, said morally weak. That’s why I started laughing. I love Johnathan; he’s just so brillant. Yeah, weak in every sense!”



Kate also became the subject of a viral clip in which former Olympic diver Tom Daley gave her the side eye when she said, “That is flabbergasting.”

Daley, whom Kate suspected of being the traitor, uploaded a video after he was murdered by the traitor, saying:



“I guess my flabbers were officially gasted.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.