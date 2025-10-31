The Celebrity Traitors season 1 episode 8 recap: Faithful face betrayal and a shocking murder at the Scottish castle

Claudia Winkleman attends the "Is This Thing On?" Headline Gala (Image via Getty)

Episode 8 of The Celebrity Traitors season 1, which aired on October 30, 2025, continued the game at the Scottish castle, focusing on the remaining players’ interactions and eliminations.

The episode featured a high-stakes psychological dynamic as the Faithful faced deception and the Traitors executed a murder in plain sight.

Celia Imrie was the latest player to be eliminated by the Traitors, who used the quote “Parting is such sweet sorrow” during a dinner toast.

Following the murder, the group participated in a high-stakes mission to increase the prize pot. At the Round Table, Kate Garraway was banished after a tied vote was decided by Joe Marler.

These events defined the endgame, leaving five players to move forward under new rules for the finale.

Episode 8 highlights of The Celebrity Traitors

Murder in plain sight

The Traitors were assigned a task to eliminate a player during dinner without immediate detection. Alan, acting as the executioner, delivered the specified quote while toasting Celia Imrie.

The other players did not notice any irregularities during the event. The following morning, Celia received a note confirming her murder and became aware of her elimination.

This marked the seventh player removed from the series. The selection of Celia as the target was linked to her previous actions in voting against the banished Traitor Jonathan.

The Traitors involved in the murder included Alan and Cat Burns, who coordinated to ensure the act went unnoticed.

Celia’s absence at breakfast confirmed the event, and the remaining players began discussing possible suspects, though initial assumptions were incorrect.

Mission at The Traitors’ Museum

After the murder, the remaining players undertook a mission in “The Traitors’ Museum.” The task required navigating a laser grid to place six life-sized celebrity heads onto statues within 20 minutes.

Each successfully placed head added £2,000 to the prize pot, with an additional £2,000 if all six were placed correctly.

The players had a total of 19 “lives,” one for each original participant, and mistakes required restarting and discarding the chosen head.

The team discovered that three plinth buttons could temporarily deactivate sections of the lasers, allowing safer navigation.

Players worked together to guide each other through the course. Nick, Cat, Kate, David, Alan, and Joe participated in completing the challenge, with Joe finishing last under time pressure.

The mission added £14,000 to the prize pot, bringing the total to £67,500.

Round table banishment

The Round Table followed the mission, with Claudia Winkleman announcing it would be the last banishment to reveal a player’s identity.

Players discussed suspicion surrounding Kate Garraway, Cat Burns, and David Olusoga. The voting resulted in a tie among Kate, David, and Cat. Joe Marler cast the deciding vote in favor of Kate, resulting in her banishment.

After leaving, Kate disclosed she was a Faithful. The remaining five finalists consisted of Alan, Cat, David, Joe, and Nick.

Claudia Winkleman introduced a new rule for the finale: future eliminated players would not reveal their identities. Each finalist then performed a verification exercise, stating,

“I am a Faithful.”

Final phase setup

Following the banishment, the remaining Faithful regrouped and identified Alan and Cat as the last two Traitors. Joe Marler allied with Nick to develop a strategy against the Traitors.

The Traitors convened to review their position and plan for the finale, ensuring control over the remaining Faithful. No additional murders occurred during the night, establishing the five-player endgame.

The episode outlined the conditions for the final phase, including identity verification and the limitation on revealing eliminated players’ roles.

