Powerball luck strikes California again as $1.2 million ticket sold in latest draw

​Someone in California is waking up a millionaire this week. A Powerball ticket worth $1.2 million was sold in Daly City, according to the California Lottery. The ticket matched five numbers in the latest draw but missed the Powerball number needed to win the grand jackpot.

Where the ticket was sold

The lucky ticket was sold at a store in Daly City, San Mateo County. It was the only ticket in California to match all five main numbers for Saturday’s draw.

The winning numbers were 5, 10, 20, 22, 28, and the Powerball number was 6. No one won the jackpot, but several players across the country took home smaller prizes.

The California ticket holder will receive $1,213,523 before taxes — a big win even without the final Powerball match.

Jackpot continues to grow

Since no one hit the jackpot, the Powerball prize has rolled over again. The next draw will take place on Monday, October 28, and the grand prize is now expected to reach around $358 million.

Powerball draws happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, and each ticket costs $2. Players can win prizes ranging from a few dollars to millions, depending on how many numbers they match.

California’s lucky streak

This isn’t the first big win for California this month. The state has seen several lucky players recently. Earlier in October, one ticket sold in Los Angeles County won $2 million, and another in Green Bay was worth $50,000.

California is one of the most active states for Powerball winners, with many stores known for selling lucky tickets. Retailers also receive a bonus commission when they sell a winning ticket, so it’s a good day for both the store and the player.

What winners should do next

Lottery officials are reminding players to check their tickets carefully and sign the back to protect their prize. Winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their money.

Smaller prizes can be collected at local lottery retailers, while large prizes — like this $1.2 million win — must be claimed through a California Lottery District Office.

Where the money goes

The California Lottery says that every ticket sold also helps fund public education in the state. Nearly 95% of all lottery revenue goes back to communities through prize payouts, school funding, and retailer bonuses.

Since it began, the lottery has given more than $40 billion to public schools and universities across California.

Next draw coming soon

The next Powerball drawing will be held Monday night, giving players another chance at a huge jackpot.

Even though the odds of winning the top prize are very small — about 1 in 292 million — California continues to produce frequent winners.

For now, one lucky player in Daly City has a million reasons to celebrate. Anyone who bought a ticket for the recent draw is encouraged to check their numbers — because you never know, the next winning ticket could be yours.

