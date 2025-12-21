Hell's Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay reflects on nearly three decades of marriage to Tana Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay (Image via Getty)

Hell's Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay marked a milestone in his personal life on Sunday, Dec. 21, when he and Tana Ramsay reached 29 years of marriage.

The chef shared the update on Instagram with a post that included images from their wedding day and later moments together. In the caption, he wrote, “29yrs ago I got to marry my best friend,” followed by the line, “What a journey.”

The anniversary falls near the end of the year, a period when Ramsay often posts family updates. The pair tied the knot in December 1996, and it was after they had met a couple of years earlier in London.

They have since created a family and kept up their respective careers in the public eye. Ramsay is a familiar name in restaurants and television, and Tana has published cookbooks and been a part of media projects.

The anniversary post focused on time passed rather than events planned. It came without details about celebrations or travel and stayed centered on reflection. The couple has spoken in past interviews about making time together part of their routine.



The message did not announce a new project or appearances and did not reference future plans. It served as a recap of the marriage timeline and acknowledged the length of the partnership.

______________________________________________________________

How Gordon and Tana Ramsay met and married

Gordon and Tana Ramsay met before they began dating. Tana first encountered Gordon at a New Year’s Eve party when she was in her 20s.

In a 2008 profile with The Guardian, she described her first impression of him as “a complete arrogant arse.”

They later met again through a shared living arrangement with a mutual friend. After reconnecting, they began dating. The relationship progressed over the next few years, leading to their wedding in December 1996.

The anniversary post included a photo from their wedding day. It showed the couple dressed for the ceremony, alongside newer images taken years later.

In the caption, Gordon wrote, “29yrs ago I got to marry my best friend.” He also added, “Love you so much,” addressing Tana directly.

Over time, both have discussed how they manage their schedules. In an interview with PEOPLE in May 2024, Gordon said, “Date nights are crucial,” adding that time together matters even when it is limited.

He noted that outings could be simple, such as going to the cinema or taking a drive. These comments reflect how the couple describes their approach to marriage rather than changes tied to the anniversary itself.

_____________________________________________________

Their family life and milestones over the years

Gordon and Tana Ramsay are parents to six children. They became first-time parents in 1998 with the birth of their daughter, Megan. In 2000, they welcomed fraternal twins, daughter Holly and son Jack.

Their fourth child, daughter Matilda, known as Tilly, was born in 2001. The couple later shared that they experienced a miscarriage in 2016.

Their family continued to grow years later. In 2019, they welcomed a son, Oscar. Their youngest child, son Jesse, was born in 2023.

The anniversary post did not include messages from the children, but Gordon has often shared family moments online. In his Dec. 21 message, he summarized the years together by writing, “What a journey,” alongside heart emojis.

In past interviews, Gordon has linked family life with maintaining the marriage. Speaking to PEOPLE, he said,

“We have a little time, but it’s quality, and so that is really important.”

The couple has not announced public celebrations connected to the anniversary. The post focused on past moments and the length of the marriage, marking nearly three decades since their wedding without adding new personal details or plans.

____________________________________________________

