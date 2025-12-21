"It was a magical moment": 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Aviva and Stig meet after 2 years of online dating

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 (Image via Instagram/@90dayfiance)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 delivered one of its most emotional moments in episode 3 of the TLC series, which premiered on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Long-distance lovers Aviva and Stig finally came face-to-face at Belize City Airport after two years of online chatting and six months of official dating.

Stig, a reformed player from the U.S. who's ditching his "full of girls" past for a committed "one burner" life with Aviva, pulls out all the stops with flowers and a surprise romantic hotel stay instead of his apartment.

Aviva, battling nerves and insecurities about Stig's history with beautiful women, steps off the plane feeling nauseous and terrified her "big loving heart" might get crushed.

But their first meeting sparks instant chemistry, their kiss feels natural and electric, with Aviva gushing and admitting in a confessional that,

"I definitely feel a spark right away. It was a very magical moment."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 followed Stig's excitement as he prepared for what he called a potentially life-changing moment.

Stig is preparing a hotel room, decorating with flowers in Belize City, revealing the surprise:

"Aviva is probably thinking that we're going back to my city to my apartment, but she don't know that we have a nice hotel room in Billy City cuz I want a nice little romantic stay tonight."

"This might be the story of the rest of my life with one girl," he rambled to the camera, coining his term for having one partner:

"We would say one burner. That means you have one partner. Never always been a one-burner. I used to be full of girls. Need to make some changes in my lifestyle. But I'm nervous to handle a lot. This is crazy."

At the airport, Stig waits outside, clutching beautiful flowers for his "beautiful lady." Meanwhile, Aviva's flight touched down amid her own storm of emotions.

"After 2 years of talking and 6 months of dating, are finally meeting steak for the first time. We're here. We made it. I'm super super nervous, and it's making me nauseous," she confessed.

Aviva then went into the bathroom for where she talks about some of her insecurities in the relationship, as she told:

"Hey, I'm going to the bathroom to crush you. I'm super nervous. I know he's outside waiting. I just want to make sure that he sees me and he's attracted to me. I'm so tired. He's stressing me out. I know he's around beautiful women all the time. And deep down there's things I'm worried about. My biggest fear is that I'm going to go in with this big loving heart and it's just going to get crushed."

The moment arrived in a whirlwind as Aviva exited the airport, and Stig spotted her with both of them hugging each other and sharing a heartfelt kiss.

Stig compliments her, saying, "You're here. I know. You're very beautiful." While Avia also mirrored the compliment, saying, "You look really good, too. I'm super happy." Stig adds in a confessional: "I had no idea. I know she's been in the gym a lot, but I like it."

Aviva melted into the spark, later reflecting, she "couldn't have asked for a better first kiss" and felt the moment was magical as Aviva felt truly special, expressing in a confessional:

"Today is just making me feel really special. And I know I only just got here, but it just seems like the rumors Aunt Spring brought up that he hasn't been exclusive with just me seem a little silly and not true."

Stay tuned for more updates.