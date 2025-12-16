90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' next episode teases couples getting tested for their love as conflicts arise, while some meet for the first time

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 (Image via TLC)

The next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8, titled “Prepare for Take-Off,” is scheduled to stream on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on TLC.

This episode shows relationships turn uncomfortable, secrets come to light, Trust gets questioned and families get involved. While for some couples, the moment they waited years for finally arrives.

Laura flies to Turkey to meet her young boyfriend, Birkan. Aviva and Stig spend their first night together, Forrest and his family travel to the Philippines to finally meet Sheena, while Rick and Trish have a heart-to-heart conversation in the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Here's what the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 episode 3 teaser reveals

Rick and Trisha

The teaser of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days ​​​​​​season 8 episode 3 opens with Rick expressing growing concern about his relationship with Trish. Although they are still early in their time together, Rick admits he feels uneasy.

“This is early on in our time together,” Rick says in a confessional, adding: “But I’m realizing that there’s a lot that I don’t know about Trish.”

Rick directly asks her about the five days she disappeared without contacting him, stating:

“I would like you to tell me what you were doing for those five days and why you weren’t in contact with me.”

Trish agrees to come clean but worries about Rick’s reaction, as she said:

“I’ll tell her everything. But promise me that she won’t get mad.”

Lisa and Daniel

Lisa’s storyline takes a surprising turn as she prepares for intimacy with Daniel. In the teaser, Daniel asks her to come into a store with him.

“You sure you don’t want to come in with me?” he asks. Lisa refuses and admits, “I don’t want to pick out condoms by myself.”

She then reveals a deeply personal truth, stating, “I have never used a condom before. Every male I was with, I married.” Lisa explains that she later came out as a lesbian and spent over two decades in relationships with women, adding:

“But then I decided I was a lesbian, and for the past 21 years, I have been with women only.”

Lisa admits that Daniel changed everything for her, with whom she fell in love. However, she has been hiding parts of her past from him, as she confessed:

“I’ve been keeping a lot of things from Daniel, so I’m terrified.”

Laura and Birkon

Laura prepares to travel to Turkey to meet her younger boyfriend, Birkan, for the very first time. But the tensions in their relationship are clearly evident in the teaser as Birkan says in a confessional after meeting her,

"I'm not comfortable with this friendship. And if she doesn't cut Michael out of her life, I don't know this relationship is going to work."

Aviva and Stig

Aviva and Stig’s storyline focuses on trust and emotional vulnerability. Stig opens up about why he feels safe with Aviva, noting in a confessional:

“One of the most attractive things about Aviva is I don’t have to be Stig. I can be Erlin Dwayne.”

The couple is seen preparing for their first night as Stig clears up the bed with all the rose petals in the teaser of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“What are you gonna do with those?” she asks. “I’ll run over you,” Stig jokes.

Then he admits he carries emotional baggage, adding in a confessional, “I have stuff from the past, yes. And I hope that Aviva is gonna trust me.”

While Aviva shares her own worries, noting, “I definitely don’t want to be super jealous or crazy. But I hope that you haven’t been seeing other people.”

Forrest and Sheena

Forrest’s long-awaited trip to the Philippines finally reaches a critical moment. He reflects on how long this has taken, expressing in a confessional:

“Sheena and I have been waiting seven years to meet up with each other. I’m hoping my mom will not fight with Sheena.”

His mother, Molly, is shown struggling to stay calm at the airport, as she admits, “I have these ideas of what I want to say.” While her husband and Forrest's stepfather tell her to “Settle down.”

As Forrest prepares to meet Sheena, nerves take over and she breaks down in tears.

“You ready? This is your moment, okay?” he asked her. “Yeah, I’m ready, I’m so nervous.” she replies.

Stay tuned for more updates