"It's a lot" – Married to Medicine star Mimi Sanders shares the emotional realities of raising a child with autism

During Season 12 Episode 4 of Married to Medicine, cast member Mimi Sanders appears in family scenes that document daily planning, discipline, and communication involving her children.

The episode includes on-camera discussions with her husband Steve Sanders and their children, Stevie and Savannah, as they address summer plans and household routines.

In a confessional, Mimi opens up about the experience of raising a child with autism by stating,

“It’s a lot.”

The episode serves as the primary source for the statements and events described, with all information drawn from the televised footage aired by Bravo.

Raising a child with autism: Married to Medicine's Mimi Sanders on daily challenges and family dynamics

Family planning and daily routines

The episode opens with the family discussing a planned surprise and summer activities while traveling together.

Steve asks what the plan is for the summer and for the children. Mimi responds by explaining logistical arrangements and mentions that she spoke with Stevie’s summer camp.

When Steve asks their son if he is excited for summer camp, Stevie replies no, followed by Steve repeating that response.

Mimi later explains the planning process and notes that it is hard to find a "special needs" camp.

She adds context about the environment, mentioning that all staff are paraprofessionals who can handle some of Stevie’s communication challenges.

Diagnosis and early observations

Information about Stevie’s diagnosis is shared through a confessional involving both parents.

Steve explains that Stevie and Savannah are 18 months apart, with Stevie being eight and Savannah seven, and that Stevie was diagnosed with "autism" at roughly 18 months.

Mimi explains the reasons for seeking evaluation, saying,

"We got him evaluated because there were just little peculiar behaviors.”

She provides a specific example by explaining that instead of crawling, Stevie would "roll" everywhere, which led them to seek an evaluation for developmental differences. Steve addresses the impact of receiving the diagnosis by noting that obtaining the diagnosis was a challenging process for the family.

Managing conflict and communication

A real-time scene in the car shows an interaction between Stevie and Savannah that results in immediate parental intervention.

After Stevie hits Savannah, Steve asks him to say "sorry" and then instructs him to hug her. Mimi also steps in and directs Stevie to hold her hand to help manage the situation.

Following the incident, Steve explains the consequence that Stevie lost his privilege to get toys because of his behavior.

He further clarifies the expected conduct, emphasizing that not getting what he wants does not justify hitting others, and that he needs to understand and follow the family’s rules for handling frustration.

Parental reflections and ongoing learning

In a later confessional, Mimi describes the broader impact on family relationships. She explains that the experience at times affects the structure of daily routines and can be "chaotic", interactions between family members, and the overall dynamics within the household. She continues,

“They constrain your relationship. They constrain the siblings of those who have special needs or autism.”

Steve adds his perspective by explaining that managing daily challenges with a child with autism is "tough," emphasizing the difficulty of balancing family routines and expectations.

The episode concludes with both parents reflecting on their ongoing process.

Mimi explains that there are continuous lessons in parenting, noting that every parent with a child who has autism or other special needs will not have everything figured out and must give themselves "grace."

She also acknowledges other parents of children with special needs, highlighting the shared experiences and efforts required to manage daily life and maintain family cohesion.

