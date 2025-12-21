Ursid meteor shower peaks tonight, closing out 2025’s final skywatching show

Startrails are seen during the Lyrids meteor shower over Michaelskapelle (Image via Getty)

Ursid meteor shower activity reaches its yearly peak overnight from Dec. 21 into the early morning hours of Dec. 22. This event is one of the last major meteor showers of 2025. It happens as Earth moves through dust left behind by Comet 8P/Tuttle, the source of the Ursids.

The shower is only active each year from approximately Dec. 17 to Dec. 26, but in general, most meteors are visible only during a short peak period. According to the American Meteor Society, observers under dark sky conditions may see up to 10 meteors per hour at peak times.

The real numbers can be quite low; moreover, depending on the weather, light pollution, and viewing conditions.

For this year, the peak is all about the new moon, and it is two days after it. The moonlight is thus very limited, giving the sky a darker look for the observers.

Meteors from the Ursids appear to come from the constellation Ursa Minor, near the star Kochab. For many people in the Northern Hemisphere, this part of the sky is above the horizon all night.

The peak is very near the winter solstice as well, when it is the longest nights in the northern hemisphere. People should definitely be outside for at least 20 to 30 minutes so that their eyes can adjust to the darkness.

There is no need for any special instruments, and if the viewing is for longer hours, then the probability of seeing meteors gets higher.

_________________________________________________________________

When and where to watch the Ursid meteor shower?

The right time to observe the Ursid meteor shower is from the evening of Dec. 21 until the early morning of Dec. 22. According to the American Meteor Society,

“The Ursids are best viewed from the Northern Hemisphere during the late night and early morning hours.”

As Ursa Minor is a circumpolar constellation, the radiant point does not go below the horizon for most observers.

To get a rough idea of where the meteor shower will be, the watchers can direct their gaze to the northern sky and find Kochab.

However, stars close to that one will not necessarily be where the meteors come from.

As the society states, "Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky, " thus having a wide field of view is crucial. In fact, if you are looking in the direction opposite to the meteor shower, their trails will be longer, and you will have an easier time spotting them.

Good weather and absence of artificial lights make the seeing conditions excellent. Places far away from towns or cities and parks without light pollution will be perfect.

Spectators should put on comfortable clothes and lie down on the grass or a lawn chair so that they can look at the sky without hurting their neck and also cover a larger area of the sky.

Warm clothing is important due to cold winter temperatures. Gloves, hats, and insulated layers help observers stay outside longer.

Using phones or bright lights should be avoided, as they reduce night vision. Red-light modes on devices can help preserve dark adaptation.

________________________________________________________________

Why does the Ursid meteor shower happen?

The Ursid meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through a stream of dust released by Comet 8P/Tuttle. The comet circles the sun about once every 13.6 years. Over time, it sheds small pieces of debris along its orbit.

Whatever bits are left when Earth cuts through the debris, that's what the small particles that come into our atmosphere at high speed are. Heat is produced by the friction with the air, and the small particles thus burn, thereby creating very brief glows in the sky.

NASA explains that "meteors are bits of comet debris that cause the burning of the bits as they enter Earth's atmosphere."

Ursid meteors usually move at moderate speeds as compared to some other showers. They are usually very weak and of short duration, so it is necessary to have patience.

The rates are most of the time lower than those of the Geminids; however, the Ursids are characterized by sudden bursts of activity.

The American Meteor Society says that meteor shower rates can change from one year to another. Regular levels of activity are anticipated for 2025.

__________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.

