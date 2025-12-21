Where was The Housemaid (2025) filmed? All filming locations revealed

Some films use locations as background texture, letting the characters and plot take full control of the screen. The Housemaid does the opposite. From its opening moments, the 2025 psychological thriller makes it clear that space matters. Based on Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel, the film turns familiar domestic spaces into something quietly unsettling.

The film follows Millie, a woman with a troubled past who takes a live-in job with the wealthy Winchester family. What initially looks like a lifeline quickly becomes something far more disturbing.

The house, the rooms, and even the surrounding neighborhoods are part of the story’s tension.

The Housemaid was filmed entirely on location in New Jersey, using real homes, towns, and institutions to ground its psychological horror in realism.

Filming locations explored

The Housemaid used a combination of built sets and real properties across New Jersey. According to IMDb, principal photography began in early January 2025 and wrapped in March.

The most important location is the Winchester home located at 158 Green Avenue in Madison, New Jersey. The majority of interior and exterior shots were filmed at this location.

Built in 1909, the six-bedroom property sits on nearly two acres and provides the perfect balance of elegance and unease.

According to an interview with House Beautiful, set decorator Paige Mitchell explained that the house was designed to visually mirror Millie’s experience inside it:

“Director Paul Feig wanted to make sure the house appears welcoming at first glance and becomes more unsettling the closer you look. That mirrors Millie's arc with the family: when she arrives, everything seems wonderful, but the more time she spends in the house, the more she senses something is off.”

Morris County was another important hub. Several scenes were filmed at Saint Elizabeth University in Morristown, with Santa Maria Hall used for interior sequences.

Nearby, The Peck School and The Madison Hotel also appear in the film.

Additional production locations include places such as Bergen County, Clifton, Montclair, Jersey City, Rutt’s Hut in Clifton, Lackawanna Station, DanceWorks Studios, and Rosedale Cemetery.

What is The Housemaid all about?

The synopsis for The Housemaid, as per its official website, reads:

“In THE HOUSEMAID, Millie’s new job with the wealthy Winchesters pulls her into a sexy, seductive game of secrets and power—with shocking twists that keep you guessing to the end.”

The cast for the film is led by Sydney Sweeney as Millie, alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar as Nina and Andrew Winchester. Michele Morrone as Enzo, Elizabeth Perkins as Evelyn WInchester, Indiana Elle as Cecelia Winchester, Mark Grossman as Scott, and Hannah Cruz as Lexi are a few of the other notable cast members to feature in the film.

The screenplay for the film was provided by Rebecca Sonnenshine, while Paul Feig served as the director. Theodore Shapiro composed the music, and John Schwartzman is the credited cinematographer for the film.

Hidden Pictures and Pretty Dangerous Pictures were the production companies involved in the project, with Lionsgate acquiring the distribution rights for the United States.

Beyond its locations, The Housemaid relies heavily on production design to tell its story. Millie’s attic bedroom stands in stark contrast to the rest of the house.

While the Winchesters’ spaces are layered, curated, and almost excessive, Millie’s room is sparse and almost entirely white. That choice was deliberate.

According to the same interview, the visual concept was meant to feel deceptively comforting at first.

Production designer Elizabeth Jones described the creative direction by saying:

“Paul Feig and I talked about how we wanted it to feel like a Nancy Meyers movie gone wrong. Everything is perfectly curated and has its place when you first look, but nothing is as it seems.”

As The Housemaid progresses, the design becomes more revealing. Hallways feel tighter, rooms feel more imposing, and certain spaces appear off-limits. The house itself becomes a tool of control, reinforcing the power imbalance between Millie and the Winchesters.

Every small detail within the house was used to hint at manipulation and hidden violence.

The Housemaid is now available in theaters in the United States.