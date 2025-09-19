The Housemaid release date, cast and characters, where to watch and more

The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar, will be out in December.

The Housemaid is all set to release this December. It promises an excellent combination of suspense, secrets, and dark humour. This is a Lionsgate film, which is directed by Paul Feig.

Adapted from McFadden's 2022 novel, the script was put together by Rebecca Sonnenshine. Paul Feig, Laura Fischer, and Todd Lieberman are the film's producers, while Sweeney, Seyfried, McFadden, and Alex Young are executive producers. In important roles, Elizabeth Perkins and Michele Morrone join the cast.

Paul Feig offers an enthralling plot and an amazing ensemble. This movie has created a lot of buzz on the internet, as after a long time, viewers are getting such a powerful-looking psychological thriller. December 19, 2025, marks the release of The Housemaid in theatres around the nation.

The story revolves around Millie, a young housekeeper who is full of secrets, as she enters the messy yet perfectly displayed life of Nina and Andrew and witnesses some appalling secrets of the wealthy Winchester family. "The Housemaid" showcases her decline into a world of deception and manipulation. The cast describes the characters as flawed and messy, and the director, alongside his cast, wants to take viewers through their mental disintegration.

The Housemaid - Release date and where to watch



The Housemaid will be released in theatres around the world on December 19, 2025. Although no streaming platform has been announced yet, it is anticipated that following its theatrical run, it will be made available on a well-known service like Netflix, Prime Video, or Peacock.

The Housemaid- Cast and Characters



In The Housemaid, Paul has assembled a very fresh and talented cast, which includes Sydney Sweeney, who plays the protagonist Millie Calloway. She is a young maid who moves in with the Winchesters. She comes from a difficult background full of unknown trauma and struggles. Brandon Sklenar portrays Andrew Winchester, Nina's spouse, who is stuck in a portrayal of perfection and phony appearances for the world, alongside Amanda Seyfried, who plays Nina Winchester, who is smart yet very secluded from the world around her. Elizabeth Perkins plays Andrew's mother, Evelyn Winchester, who is controlling and a hurdle in her son's married life, while Michele Morrone plays the role of a mysterious groundskeeper, Enzo. Mark Grossman plays Millie's ex-boyfriend Scott Crawford, and Hannah Cruz plays Millie's confidante and friend Lexi, completing the ensemble.

The Housemaid- Trailer Breakdown



The Housemaid's trailer foreshadows a terrifying psychological thriller in which appearances are deceiving. A young woman named Millie, played by Sydney Sweeney, joins the affluent Winchester family only to discover unsettling truths. Amanda Seyfried's portrayal of Nina, who is poised yet suffers from erratic behaviour. Tense music, ominous visuals, and brief appearances of Enzo and Andrew, among other supporting characters, showcase tension, making viewers wonder who can be trusted in this bizarre house drama.



