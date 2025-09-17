Paul Feig’s The Housemaid trailer sees Amanda Seyfried play Sydney Sweeney’s manipulative employer

Cast member of The Housemaid (Image via Getty)

The first trailer of The Housemaid, a dark psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig and written by Rebecca Sonnenshine was released by Lionsgate at CinemaCon on September 16, 2025. Adapted from Freida McFadden’s eponymous bestselling novel, the narrative is teased to be a cat-and-mouse game of deceit, manipulation and survival, with the trailer setting the stage for a dark, twisted ride.



Amanda Seyfried is seen as Nina Winchester at the start of the trailer in a sprawling mansion, where she is interviewing Millie (Sydney Sweeney) for the role of the housemaid. She even presents the latter with a key to the house after hiring her, saying that she wants her to feel safe in the atmosphere.



However, the apparent serenity of the scene quickly unravels as Nina is seen in subsequent scenes smashing dishes in a fit of rage and then being consoled by the groundskeeper of the estate, Enzo. Even Millie is seemingly wearing a mask as she removes her glasses and drops her smiling demeanor while driving away from the estate. No one is as simple as they appear at first glance.

The Housemaid: What is it about?

The Housemaid tells the story of Millie Calloway (Sydney Sweeney), a young woman trying to rebuild her life after a troubled past. Desperate for stability, Millie accepts a live-in maid position at the luxurious suburban home of Andrew (Brandon Sklenar) and Nina Winchester (Amanda Seyfried).



The job seems ideal at first. Millie gets free room and board in a sprawling mansion and the chance to start fresh. However, the arrangement quickly turns unsettling. Nina’s behavior veers from charming to cruel with erratic demands and manipulative mind games, while Andrew’s charm masks darker secrets. Millie begins to suspect that the Winchesters’ perfection hides something sinister.



Her doubts get fueled as she uncovers disturbing clues about the mysterious locked attic room where she is forbidden to enter. As tensions flare and the masks get peeled off the faces of the individuals, Millie is left doubting everything she believes in.

Exploring the cast of The Housemaid

In The Housemaid, Sydney Sweeney stars as Millie Calloway, a young woman with a troubled past who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for a wealthy family. Amanda Seyfried plays Nina Winchester, the elegant, secretive wife in the affluent Winchester household. Brandon Sklenar is Andrew Winchester, Nina’s husband who projects success and charm but is deeply implicated in the family’s darker secrets.

The film also features a talented supporting ensemble, some of whom are listed as follows:

Michele Morrone as Enzo, the groundskeeper with a mysterious past who becomes involved with Millie

Elizabeth Perkins as Evelyn Winchester, Andrew’s mother

Mark Grossman as Scott Crawford, an early boyfriend figure in Millie’s life

Indiana Elle as the Winchesters’ daughter, Cecelia.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of movies and TV shows.