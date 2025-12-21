Avatar: Fire and Ash cast: Every character featured in the epic sci-fi and the actors behind them

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE - DECEMBER 05: : Britain Dalton, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Bob Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company, Zoe Saldana, James Cameron, Alan Bergman, Oona Castilla Chaplin, Bailey Bass, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, David Thewlis, Stephen Lang, attend the "Avatar: Fire And Ash" European Premiere on December 05, 2025 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/WireImage)

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron delivers the third chapter in his long-running Pandora saga, continuing the story of Jake Sully and his family as the stakes rise both emotionally and politically. The film explores grief, fractured alliances, and the consequences of survival in a world still under siege.

While the visual scale remains immense, the heart of Avatar: Fire and Ash lies in its characters, many of whom are pushed into unfamiliar territory by loss and moral conflict.

As with every film in the franchise, performance capture plays a central role in bringing these characters to life. And with Avatar: Fire and Ash now available in theatres, audiences will see a mix of returning franchise anchors and major new additions who expand Pandora’s mythology while grounding the spectacle in human emotion.

Cast details for Avatar: Fire and Ash explored

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully: Sam Worthington once again leads the franchise as Jake Sully, the former human Marine who permanently transferred his consciousness into a Na’vi body. In Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jake is no longer learning how to lead, he is dealing with the consequences of leadership, particularly after the death of his eldest son, Neteyam. Known outside Avatar for Terminator Salvation and Clash of the Titans, Worthington delivers one of his most restrained performances yet. Speaking to Variety about returning to the role, Worthington emphasized that the acting process has remained consistent despite evolving technology, saying:

“My job in the performance capture, the acting part, that’s been the same. It’s just pure acting with another person.”

Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri: Zoe Saldaña returns as Neytiri, whose grief has hardened into anger following Neteyam’s death. Her rage places her at odds with both humans and members of her own family, especially Spider. Neytiri’s internal struggle becomes one of the film’s emotional pillars, showing how trauma reshapes belief systems. In an interview with Beyond Noise , Saldaña described performance capture as “the most empowering form of acting,” explaining that it allows actors “to own 100% of our performance on screen.” She highlighted the physical demands of the role, from martial arts to free diving, stressing that “that’s all us,” reinforced by Cameron’s commitment to honoring actors. Saldaña’s previous notable work includes Guardians of the Galaxy , Star Trek , and Emilia Pérez .

Beyond the core ensemble, Avatar: Fire and Ash features an extensive supporting cast. Britain Dalton returns as Lo’ak, the Sullys’ impulsive second son, still struggling with identity and loss.

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss plays Tuk, whose courage grows as danger escalates. Jack Champion reprises Spider, whose divided loyalties remain one of the story’s emotional fault lines.

Bailey Bass returns as Tsireya, offering support and stability to Lo’ak, while Filip Geljo and Duane Evans Jr. appear as Ao’nung and Rotxo, respectively. CCH Pounder briefly reprises Mo’at, Neytiri’s mother, while David Thewlis introduces Peylak, leader of the Wind Traders.

Jemaine Clement returns as marine biologist Ian Garvin, and Jamie Flatters appears as Neteyam through Eywa’s spiritual realm.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is now playing in theaters worldwide.