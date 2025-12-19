Avatar: Fire and Ash ending explained: Is Pandora saved?

Image: Avatar/Instagram

Following the events of Avatar: The Way of Water, there is not just one threat in Avatar: Fire and Ash, but the Na’vi (Sullys) have to deal with two groups of rivals, the Ash people and, obviously, the Sky People. With that, a new reign of Pandora begins, where the Na’vi clan (Ash), led by Varang, teams up with Selfridge’s made avatar version, Quaritch.

After Neteyam’s death, Spider, the sole human in the Na’vi clan, is not trusted by many, and he was planned to be sent away, but before that could happen, chaos began. Kiri’s spiritual way of saving Spider also worries Jake. He now faces a difficult choice: he can either kill Spider to stop the humans from getting to know the secret of surviving Pandora’s air or try to find another way to deal with the humans without losing his family or his values.

Quaritch’s actions in the final battle create doubts. He jumps onto a fiery volcano when the Sullys arrive, but the movie does not show whether he survives or dies. With the fate of the character remaining unknown, it hints that he might return in the fourth part. Avatar: Fire and Ash lasts over three hours, and by the end, viewers are left wondering: Is Pandora truly safe? For now, it is, thanks to the Sully kids and the Tulkun Council, who join forces to protect Pandora from the ultimate threat.

Spider gets almost killed but is saved by Kiri’s powers in Avatar: Fire and Ash

Varang (who worships fire and war) teams up with Quaritch against the Sullys for revenge. Quaritch, working for the RDA, wants to take Pandora’s resources and destroy the Na’vi, whereas Varang is an enemy of the Sullys, as the spiritual god of the planet does not accept their clan. Varang’s clan follows their own self-made customs and lives in Pandora’s forests, following traditions of fire and war worship.

When Varang and his clan attack the Sullys, Spider loses his oxygen mask, making his condition so serious that he almost dies. At that moment, Kiri realizes her powers and connects with the spiritual god. She not only brings Spider back to life but also gives him the ability to survive on Pandora without an oxygen mask or an avatar.

While this is a miracle, it could have serious consequences for the Na’vi. On one hand, Spider can now live like a Na’vi, but on the other hand, if human researchers find out that a human child can survive in Pandora’s air, they might try to “reverse-engineer” it to use the same power for themselves.

At first, Varang and Quaritch seem very powerful. Varang has fire abilities, and Quaritch has advanced human weapons, so it's tough for the Sullys to fight them. That’s why Jake surrenders himself, and Spider gets captured to be examined for his powers of surviving Pandora’s air.

However, three rescuers arrive to save them. Neytiri comes to the human base at full strength, and a human researcher, Garvin, helps Jake escape because he disagrees with how humans are trying to destroy Pandora’s people for their own selfish gain. Spider also manages to get away, while Quaritch brings Varang and his clan to the base.

The final battle to save Pandora begins in Avatar: Fire and Ash

Alone, the Sullys cannot win the battle against the humans and the Ash people, so Jake asks for help from the other Na’vi clans. Almost every clan on Pandora comes together, forming a huge army. One of them is Tulkun, and Jake becomes Toruk Makto again, uniting all the Na’vi clans for war. Kiri connects with Eywa, and her spiritual powers give everyone the strength to stand united. Together, the Na’vi defeat the humans and win the war.

The fight is deadly, but the Na’vi unite and overpower the humans and their weapons. In the last scene, Quaritch jumps to save Spider. The Sullys aim at him, but he jumps off the cliff, leaving it unclear whether he is dead or alive. During the battle, Varang kills Ronal (Metkayina leader) and escapes.

Kiri also discovers that she is the daughter of Eywa and Grace’s avatar and has a special connection to Pandora’s life. Now, with Spider transformed into a human-Na’vi hybrid and Kiri aware of her powers, along with Quaritch’s unresolved fate and Varang escaping, these threads set up the story for the fourth Avatar movie.