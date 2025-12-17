Avatar: Fire and Ash: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: James Cameron attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Nearly three years after the previous installment, the epic sci-fi film Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives as the most emotionally charged chapter in James Cameron’s long-running sci-fi epic. The third film in the Avatar franchise continues the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri as they navigate grief, survival and escalating conflict on Pandora.

Directed by Cameron and co-written with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, Avatar: Fire and Ash was filmed alongside The Way of Water and represents years of planning, technological development and world-building.

Release details for Avatar: Fire and Ash

The epic sci-fi film Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released on December 19, 2025, in the United States, distributed by 20th Century Studios. According to IMDb, the film has a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes. The film will be available exclusively in theaters at launch, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 3D and standard 2D screenings.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron pushed back against criticism of performance-capture filmmaking and defended the emotional depth of the process:

“On a performance-capture set, we take as long as we need to. There’s no worrying about the camera, about the lighting… For me, it’s about getting to the emotional core of the scene. They say it’s not ‘real acting’ — that’s the most bullshit thing in history.”

At the time of release, Avatar: Fire and Ash will not be available on any streaming platform; however, it will be released on Disney+ on a later date.

Cast and characters explored

The ensemble cast of Avatar: Fire and Ash sees Sam Worthington return as Jake Sully, now fully committed to fighting the human forces threatening Pandora rather than running from them. At the same time, Zoe Saldaña reprises her role as Neytiri, whose grief following Neteyam’s death has hardened her worldview and strained her relationship with both Jake and Eywa. Additionally, Sigourney Weaver returns as Kiri, whose mysterious bond with Pandora grows stronger and more unsettling.

Stephen Lang once again portrays Miles Quaritch, whose resurrection as a recombinant has complicated his sense of identity and purpose. The film introduces Oona Chaplin as Varang, the formidable leader of the Mangkwan, also known as the Ash People. Britain Dalton returns as Lo’ak, Jake and Neytiri’s son and the film’s narrator, while Kate Winslet reprises Ronal, spiritual leader of the Metkayina clan. Jack Champion returns as Spider, whose connection to both humanity and the Na’vi places him in constant danger.

Supporting roles are filled by Cliff Curtis, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Bailey Bass, Trinity Bliss and David Thewlis, who debuts as Peylak, leader of the Wind Traders.

Everything we know about the upcoming sequel

Trailers for Avatar: Fire and Ash reveal a story driven as much by ideology as by action. The Ash People, shaped by volcanic devastation, reject Eywa and embrace fire as a tool of survival. Their alliance with Quaritch introduces a moral gray area rarely explored in the franchise, pitting Na’vi against Na’vi for the first time. The synopsis for the film, as per the franchise's official website, reads:

“With “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.”

According to Cameron in his The Hollywood Reporter interview, the film was built around themes of loss and endurance:

“Fire and Ash itself is about loss and grief and picking up and going on and how you find hope and how you find the bonds that keep you moving forward in life.”

The film continues directly after The Way of Water, with Jake vowing to stop running and protect his family at all costs. Lo’ak’s narration frames the story as one of inheritance and responsibility, while Kiri’s growing powers suggest larger spiritual consequences ahead. Visually, the film introduces volcanic terrain, aerial clans and large-scale battles that contrast sharply with the oceanic calm of the previous installment.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025, in the United States.