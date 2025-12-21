The Chrisleys: Back to Reality star Kyle taken into custody on domestic assault and public intoxication charges

Kyle Chrisley gets arrested (Photo for reference, Image via Getty)

TMZ reports that Kyle Chrisley, cast member of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality and the eldest son of Todd Chrisley, was arrested in Tennessee on Saturday night on multiple charges.

According to TMZ, officers detained Chrisley around 7 p.m. and transported him to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

The reported charges include domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assaulting a first responder. The arrest adds to a documented history of legal issues involving Chrisley over several years.

Page Six reached out to representatives for Todd Chrisley and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office but did not immediately receive a response.

The report also notes that Chrisley, 34, has faced previous arrests related to drug possession and assault, as well as past mental health disclosures made publicly on a family podcast.

In earlier interviews, family members discussed diagnoses and ongoing struggles. The latest incident occurred in Tennessee, where Chrisley currently resides, and follows prior cases in Oklahoma and other states.

This article recaps the key details of the arrest, outlines Chrisley’s past legal record, and summarizes statements previously made by Chrisley and his family regarding his health and prior incidents.

Details of the Tennessee arrest and current charges

According to TMZ, Kyle Chrisley was arrested on Saturday night and taken to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Police charged him with domestic assault, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

Besides these, he has been charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a first responder. Later, the outlet also informed that Chrisley has been accused of three more counts of alleged retaliation related to his past actions.

No one was injured in the incident, if any. Officials have not provided more details, nor have they informed us about the release of any person.

Along with the story, there were photos taken at the jail showing Kyle's booking. Page Six got in touch with Todd Chrisley's representatives andthe Rutherford County Sheriff's Office by calling them for a comment. However, at the time of the publication, no statements had been given. Initial reports did not mention anything about bail, court dates, or legal representation.

The arrest happened when the Chrisley family members were still getting attention for their legal and personal issues in the public.

In fact, at the time of writing this article, no official statement from Kyle Chrisley or his close family has been made concerning the Tennessee charges.

Past arrests, health disclosures, and family statements

Kyle Chrisley has a history of prior arrests and public disclosures about his health. In May 2019, he was arrested in Oklahoma for alleged drug possession.

At that time, reports stated he also had an outstanding warrant related to alleged death threats toward a former partner, though those charges were later dropped when the ex did not cooperate.

In September 2019, Chrisley spoke on the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast about a suicide attempt, saying,

“I take medication, and I had a bad side effect to it, and I tried to take my own life.” He added, “With the meds, I got all kinds of crazy thinking going on.”

In March 2023, Chrisley was detained for aggravated assault after an alleged altercation with his boss involving a knife. His wife, Ashleigh Chrisley, denied the claims, stating,

“Kyle has a knife that he carries for work, but he did not pull it out or brandish it.”

She also said the incident began as “a verbal disagreement.” Todd Chrisley has previously stated that his son was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and would “struggle for life.”

