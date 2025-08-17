When will The Chrisleys: Back to Reality air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

The Chrisley Family pose during a personal appearance by Savannah Chrisley at Belk at Cool Springs Galleria Mall on November 05, 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee (Image via Getty Images).

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality will premier on September 1, 2025, on Lifetime at 8:00 pm ET. It will be a two-hour-long episode. The further episodes will be released on September 2 and September 9, 2025, and the finale is set to air on September 16, 2025.

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality will be a five-episode series, based on the lives of Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and their family. Todd Chrisley is a multi-millionaire real estate businessman. The Chrisleys: Back to Reality will showcase the life of Todd and Julie after they are pardoned from the fraud and tax evasion charges.

Lifetime teases,

“They are doing their best to be there for each other.”

It shows the bond between the Chrisley family. The show also features Todd and Julie’s children, Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Chloe, and two children of Todd from his earlier relationship.

The show will follow a unique format of releasing two two-hour-long episodes as the premier episodes of the show on September 1 and September 2. From The Chrisleys: Back to Reality trailer, it can be deduced that the documentary drama series maintains the balance between realism and dramatizing the movements.

What does the trailer of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality say?

The trailer of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality was released on July 31, 2025, on the official channel of Lifetime. The highlight captures glimpses of the life of the Chrisleys, their thoughts, and how their life is affected after the incident.

From the trailer of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, the series seems more raw and real. As Todd says in the trailer:

“I have nothing to hide. I look at this as me exposing the truth, and depending on how long this interview goes, you might see more than what you bargained for.”



It also captures how the show filming begins and other details. While mentioning this incident from the show, Lifetime teases,

“The Chrisleys don’t know best anymore.”

It hints at the earlier show based on the lives of the Chrisleys, named Chrisley Knows Best.

As compared to the earlier shows released on the Chrisley family, The Chrisley: Back to Reality seems darker, rawer, and as the title says, “Back to Reality”. As Lifetime stated, "This series delivers an unfiltered, deeply personal look at their journey.” In terms of grittiness, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality differs from Chrisley Knows Best. Chrisley Knows Best is more of a comedy driven, family reality drama.

More about Chrisley Knows Best

Chrisley Knows Best was a 10-season-long series based on the life of Todd Chrisley. The first season of Chrisley Knows Best premiered in March 2014, whereas the last season, which is also the 10th season of the show, was released in February 2023.

The series follows Todd Chrisley and his family. It is a documentary series. Further, the series was continued by a spin-off, named Growing Up Chrisley, which focuses on Chase and Savannah Chrisley, premiered in 2019 and further carried on for four seasons till November 2022.

The shows made the Chrisley family a household name and also gave it a strong follower base for a 10-season-long documentary series. Airing for a long span of nine years and also including a spin-off which aired for almost three years, Chrisley Knows Best has created a huge follower base. This can also be seen from the reactions to the trailer of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.

