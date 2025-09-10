"On rocky terms" - The Chrisleys: Back to Reality star Savannah opens up on feud with brother Chase over lack of support

Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley speak onstage at the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel during the NBCUniversal USA Network portion of the 2014 Summer Television Critics Association (Image via Getty)

In the premiere episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, which aired on September 1, 2025, Savannah Chrisley directly addressed the status of her relationship with her brother, Chase Chrisley. She stated,

"Chase and I are on rocky terms because over the past two and a half years, he has not helped me at all."

According to Savannah, the tension comes from a lack of support from their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s imprisonment.

This dynamic was further explored in the episode, where both siblings shared their perspectives on the strain within their family.

Savannah and Chase Chrisley address family rift in The Chrisleys: Back to Reality

Savannah addresses his brother's lack of support

During the episode, Savannah explained her frustration with her brother’s role since their parents began serving prison sentences.

She claimed that Chase had not picked up a single ounce of "slack" despite opportunities to contribute. Savannah noted that this shift in their relationship marked a major change from their earlier closeness, sharing that:

"We were best friends growing up. We did everything together because we were so close in age."

Savannah also added that when they do interact, the connection feels limited. She described their time together as strictly performative, suggesting that, in her view, there is usually "something he wants to gain."

These comments underscored the ongoing conflict between the siblings.

Chase shares his perspective

Chase offered his own explanation of their feud in a separate confessional. He said that his sister only asks for assistance under specific conditions, explaining that she wants help on "Savannah’s time" and prefers to be able to say she has done it on her own.

Later in the episode, after a family dinner, Chase expressed that he wanted better communication with Savannah.

He said that whenever he sees her, he hopes to have a relationship, but admitted uncertainty about her attitude, explaining that he loves her but feels that Savannah "does not like him half the time." He added,

"Everyone needs to get their issues out there, say what's on their mind, and move past it so it's not awkward. Or, just don't be around each other."

Family dinner tensions

The family dinner featured multiple conflicts beyond Savannah and Chase’s relationship. Their grandfather, Harvey Hughes, raised concerns about Savannah’s approach to securing her parents’ release from prison.

Hughes questioned her public advocacy, asking how it would “benefit mom and dad” and stressing that it was the bottom line for him.

Savannah defended her stance, explaining,

"Well, it benefits in the end because all the right people are hearing about it within the Trump administration. It goes to lay out all the corruption that's occurred and to build a stronger case for us."

Hughes sought to go deeper, implying that the pardon could be issued in a short time, as he put it, "a millisecond with the sweep of a pen."

Savannah disagreed, saying that the operation was complicated, and they were requesting the most powerful person in the world to take such a step.

While the episode uncovered the tension among Savannah, Chase, and Hughes, it also went a step further to reveal rifts with the family.

Lindsie Chrisley and Kyle Chrisley, Todd's kids from another marriage, were not present in the new series.

Stay tuned for more updates.