Liam Hemsworth loves Henry Cavill but he wanted to make Geralt his own in The Witcher season 4

The Witcher season 4 © Netflix

The Witcher Season 4 premiered its eight episodes on Netflix on October 30, 2025. After Henry Cavill left Geralt of Rivia, Liam Hemsworth was quite under the fans' radar on how he would play the role. The show has been a hit since its 2019 debut. Cavill's 2022 announcement of departure from the series left fans wondering why. The casting of Hemsworth raised questions about how he would play a Cavill-like character.

Cavill posted on October 30, 2022, on Instagram,

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

Fans were excited about The Witcher season 4 and Geralt's new role. So they may wonder if Henry Cavill will return. People want Cavill back in the series despite Hemsworth's good start. Cavill and the show's producers indicated that a return is unlikely.

Hemsworth, while taking up the new role mentioned that he wanted to make Geralt his own despite admiring Cavill's performance in an interview with EW. He stated,

“We had a good chat just talking about our different experiences and the character. I think Henry’s amazing and I’m fortunate enough to continue on this journey.”

In The Witcher season 4, Hemsworth sought to capture the legendary monster hunter's delicate balance. Anya Chalotra, playing Yennefer on The Witcher, mentioned how she was left crying after Cavill's news of departure.



She stated,

“I remember it so vividly. It really impacted me. We were so bonded to these people and to lose such an important member of the team…I've put everything into this character. I started having not much work under my belt, and this show means the world to me. So it hurt.”

Liam Hemsworth wanted a Geralt his ‘Own’ in The Witcher Season 4

Liam Hemsworth respects that Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt of Rivia. However, he was determined to bring his interpretation to the role.

“I think Henry is amazing, and I’m fortunate enough to continue on this journey,” Hemsworth said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on September 25, 2025.

He added that he and Cavill discussed the character and their experiences. However, Hemsworth also emphasized his desire to make Geralt his own. In the same interview with EW, he explained,

“It was important for me to create a version of Geralt that felt authentic to me,”.

The departure of Cavill was amicable with him passing the torch to Hemsworth with a message of support.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find".

When Cavill left, Hemsworth's Geralt in The Witcher season 4 brought a fresh perspective while staying true to the character's roots. He wants to make Geralt his own while honoring Cavill in the new season. Hemsworth's Geralt is a thrilling new chapter, even if Cavill returns. Wait and see, White Wolf fans.

The Witcher season 4 episodes are available to stream on Netflix.