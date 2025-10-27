What time does The Witcher season 4 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Laurence Fishburne as Regis in The Witcher season 4 (via Instagram @witchernetflix)

The Witcher season 4 will launch on Netflix on October 30, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET, with all eight episodes available. The series is based on the novels by writer Andrzej Sapkowski and is reverse-engineered by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The show stars Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, along with his adoptive daughter Ciri, a girl with amazing magical potential, and Yennefer, a powerful sorceress, in a violent fantasy world.

This season shifts gears with Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt, following Henry Cavill's exit after Season 3. Hemsworth, known for The Hunger Games, trained extensively in swordplay and stunts to embody Geralt’s gruff strength and signature white hair, facing threats like spectral wraiths and war-driven chaos.

The cast brings back Freya Allan as Ciri, now hardened by loss, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, navigating leadership, and Joey Batey as the charming bard Jaskier. New additions include Laurence Fishburne as Regis, a wise yet secretive vampire barber-surgeon from the books, Sharlto Copley as the cold-blooded bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, and James Purefoy as the calculating spy Stefan Skellen.

Drawing from Baptism of Fire and later novels, the plot follows Geralt forming the Hanza, a ragtag crew to find Ciri amid Nilfgaard’s escalating war. Ciri, stranded in the Korath Desert, joins the dangerous Rats bandits, grappling with her drained Elder Blood powers. Yennefer rebuilds Aretuza’s sorceresses while facing betrayals and the looming threat of the villainous Vilgefortz, tied to Emperor Emhyr.

The Witcher season 4: Global release schedule

Area (Time Zone) Release Date Release Time United States - West Coast (PT) October 30, 2025 12:00 a.m. United States - Mountain (MT) October 30, 2025 1:00 a.m. United States - Central (CT) October 30, 2025 2:00 a.m. United States - East Coast (ET) October 30, 2025 3:00 a.m. Canada - Atlantic (AT) October 30, 2025 4:00 a.m. United Kingdom (BST) October 30, 2025 8:00 a.m. Spain (WET) October 30, 2025 8:00 a.m. Germany (CET) October 30, 2025 9:00 a.m. Poland (EET) October 30, 2025 10:00 a.m. Russia - Moscow (MSK) October 30, 2025 11:00 a.m. India (IST) October 30, 2025 1:30 p.m. China (CST) October 30, 2025 3:00 p.m. Japan (JST) October 30, 2025 4:00 p.m. Australia - Sydney (AET) October 30, 2025 6:00 p.m. Australia - Perth (AWT) October 30, 2025 4:00 p.m. New Zealand - Auckland (NZT) October 30, 2025 8:00 p.m.

A recap of Season 3 of The Witcher and what we know about the upcoming season

Released in 2023, Season 3 wrapped up with a blast. Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri were caught in a deadly trap at the sorceress conclave at Aretuza, as villain Vilgefortz, an evil mage, was working with Nilfgaard’s Emperor Emhyr to take Ciri for her Elder Blood, which has significance in ancient prophecies. Following a brutal fight where Ciri activated her magic, she escaped through the portal to the Korath Desert.

Yennefer used a massive spell to protect her allies, collapsing and leaving her survival uncertain. Geralt, gravely injured, vowed to find Ciri as Nilfgaard’s armies advanced, burning villages and tightening their grip on the Continent. Jaskier and allies like sorceress Triss Merigold helped Geralt escape, while Ciri’s portal jump left her alone, setting up a tense cliffhanger.

Season 4 dives into the fallout. Geralt, now played by Hemsworth, forms the Hanza, a motley crew including Regis, a vampire with a complex past, and others like archer Milva, to track Ciri and fight monsters like wraiths and wyverns. Ciri, powerless after her desert ordeal, joins the Rats- a gang of outlaws facing dangers like bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, who’s hunting her for profit. Yennefer takes charge of Aretuza training new mages while dodging spies like Skellen and Vilgefortz’s schemes.

The war with Nilfgaard intensifies with battles and ambushes, pushing Geralt to pick a side. Expect deeper lore on Ciri’s Elder Blood, vampire clans, and ancient elven ruins, plus Hemsworth’s take on Geralt’s stoic heroism in intense fights. The season builds toward possible family reunions but betrayals and new enemies like Emperor Emhyr’s forces will test their bonds.

The Witcher season 4 streams exclusively on Netflix, available from October 30, 2025.

